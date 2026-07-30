Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns, Watchmen

Damon Lindelof on Applying Why He Learned From Watchmen to Lanterns

Damon Lindelof discusses what he learned from HBO's Watchmen and how he applied those lessons to HBO and DC Studios' Lanterns.

Article Summary Damon Lindelof says HBO’s Watchmen taught him humility when expanding a beloved, seemingly perfect comic classic.

He recalls the pressure of following Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, then reconnecting with what made Watchmen resonate.

For Lanterns, Lindelof brought that Watchmen lesson into a writers’ room focused on making a great Green Lantern show.

Lindelof credits Chris Mundy, Tom King, and the wider team for grounding Lanterns in passion, guidance, and fandom.

As impressed as we were when it was announced that Chris Mundy and Tom King would be spearheading DC Studios' Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre-starring Green Lantern series, Lanterns, it was the inclusion of Damon Lindelof that really got us excited for the project. Because if anyone knows the pressure that comes with bringing a beloved work to live-action-series life, it's the dude who "dared" to create a pseudo-sequel spinoff/remix of writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins' Watchmen. The series would go on to win 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Best Limited Series, Best Actress for a Limited Series for King, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (the most for any show in 2020) – and was also one of Bleeding Cool's top shows for that year. Now, Lindelof is sharing what he learned from HBO's Watchmen, starring Regina King, and bringing it to Lanterns.

"I think that the short-term takeaway is that you're always learning and that you have to have humility about the thing. I think that there's an act of hubris. That is to say, when something is perfect, and you love it as much as I loved and thought 'Watchmen' was perfect, the audacity of saying, 'Why not me? I have something to say about this, too.' And every morning, I would wake up sort of under the crushing weight of, 'Oh my god. What was I thinking?' But I do think when you reconnect to the love, and in the case of 'Watchmen,' I think there's this thing that basically predated you and exists, and all these people love," Lindelof shared with IGN.

He continued, "And we're entering into this era, or we've been in it for quite some time, where the fans of a thing, when we were kids, going to comic book stores buying and consuming this stuff, now we're making it. And I think coming into 'Lanterns,' it was just such a relief that Chris [Mundy] was running it, but Tom [King] and I also have a really great passion and affiliation and connection to these characters, but also this kind of sense that we were under really strong guidance. And then there were several other writers in the room, a different range of sort of like comic book knowledge, but they were really approaching this as how do we make a great show about Green Lanterns? And, you know, we hope it worked. You never know until it's out there. We like it."

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