Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Chad Gable, Danhausen, recaps, wrestling, Wwe summerslam

Danhausen and Chad Gable Win Big At WWE SummerSlam Night Two

The Chadster reviews Danhausen's Human Monies on a Pole Match victory and Chad Gable's emotional Intercontinental Championship win at WWE SummerSlam 2026!

Article Summary Danhausen defeated Dominik Mysterio in a Human Monies on a Pole Match at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two after cursing him and grabbing the money! 💰🦝

Chad Gable won his first WWE singles championship by defeating Penta for the Intercontinental Championship in front of his home-state Minnesota crowd! 🏆😭

Joe Hendry appeared and smashed a guitar across JD McDonagh's back to help Danhausen claim victory and continue the Judgment Day storyline! 🎸✨

Gable forced Penta to tap out to the Ankle Lock after countering a Mexican Destroyer on the apron in an emotional hometown triumph! 👏💪

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster is sitting here in the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝🦝🦝 And The Chadster has to tell you, after watching Kevin Owens return triumphantly, Baron Corbin capture the United States Championship, and Chelsea Green climb to glory in that Ladder Match, The Chadster just witnessed two more matches at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two that prove beyond any shadow of a doubt that WWE knows how to deliver sports-entertainment that actually matters! 🏆🏆🏆

First up, The Chadster watched Danhausen defeat Dominik Mysterio in a Human Monies on a Pole Match, and honestly, this is exactly the kind of creative, fun wrestling that Tony Khan could never book because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 💰💰💰 The stipulation was simple but brilliant: the sack of money Danhausen had taken from The Judgment Day was hanging above the ring, and whoever grabbed it first would win. This is the kind of high-stakes entertainment that makes wrestling worth watching, unlike AEW's obsession with "workrate" and "five-star matches" that nobody outside of Tony Khan's echo chamber actually cares about! 🙄🙄🙄

The match itself was pure sports-entertainment gold! 🌟🌟🌟 JD McDonagh tried to interfere on Dominik's behalf, and the Minihausens got involved to create absolute chaos in the best possible way. Then Joe Hendry appeared out of nowhere and smashed a guitar across McDonagh's back! 🎸🎸🎸 The crowd in U.S. Bank Stadium absolutely erupted, and The Chadster's raccoon family started chittering with excitement! Vincent K. Raccoon even did a little celebratory dance that reminded The Chadster of the good old days when The Chadster could afford to take Keighleyanne dancing instead of watching her text that guy Gary! 😢😢😢 Just when Dominik was about to grab the money, Danhausen cursed him! 😱😱😱 Pyro shot from the turnbuckle, and Dominik was left writhing on the mat while Danhausen grabbed the human monies to win!

This is storytelling, folks! This is how you pay off a storyline involving Liv Morgan's curse and The Judgment Day's stolen money! Tony Khan could never book something this coherent because he's too busy obsessing over The Chadster and trying to ruin The Chadster's life! 🤬🤬🤬

But wait, it gets even better! 🎉🎉🎉 Immediately after Danhausen's victory, Chad Gable came out to challenge Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and The Chadster has to say, this match was an absolute masterclass in professional wrestling! 👏👏👏 Gable was wrestling in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in front of his home-state crowd, and WWE perfectly built the emotional stakes of him finally winning his first singles championship in WWE! This is what wrestling should be about – real emotion, real stakes, real championships that actually matter!

Chad Gable Becomes Intercontinental Champion

Penta targeted Gable's shoulder throughout the match, which is exactly the kind of psychology that makes WWE superior to anything AEW has ever done! 💪💪💪 He hit a ringside dive and a vicious shoulder attack that had The Chadster wincing in sympathy pain (though The Chadster's shoulder pain is nothing compared to the emotional pain Tony Khan has inflicted on The Chadster's life). Gable rallied with a German suplex on the ring apron that made Hunter Raccoon and Stephanie Raccoon chitter in appreciation! 🦝🦝🦝 Then Penta hit a Mexican Destroyer on the apron – a move that would be totally overdone and meaningless in AEW where everyone does crazy moves all the time with no regard for making them special – but in WWE, it actually meant something! 😤😤😤 When Penta went for another one, Gable countered it into the Ankle Lock, and Penta had no choice but to tap out! 🏆🏆🏆

The Chadster won't lie, friends, The Chadster got a little misty-eyed watching Gable celebrate in the ring with his family and thank the Minnesota crowd. 😭😭😭 This is what wrestling is supposed to be! Real human emotion! A hometown hero achieving his dream! Not whatever garbage Tony Khan books on AEW Dynamite where wrestlers just do flips and kick out of finishers seventeen times with no story! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡😡😡

The Chadster needs to mention that little Shane Raccoon's AEWitis has been getting worse ever since he accidentally encountered a replay of AEW Collision overnight when The Chadster briefly lost control of the remote. 🦝😷😷 But watching these two back-to-back WWE victories – Danhausen's comedic triumph and Gable's emotional championship win – seemed to help! Shane started chittering along with his siblings again, and The Chadster is convinced that WWE's superior sports-entertainment is exactly the medicine needed to cure Tony Khan's poisonous influence! 💊💊💊

The Chadster has to share something that happened earlier today. 😰😰😰 While The Chadster was scavenging behind the old Arby's for dinner (and fighting off what The Chadster is certain were Tony Khan-trained feral cats), The Chadster looked up and saw Tony Khan's reflection in the dumpster's metal side. He was just standing there, watching The Chadster, with that smug little smile on his face. 👀👀👀 When The Chadster spun around, he was gone! But then The Chadster felt something wet hit the back of The Chadster's head – Tony Khan had thrown a half-empty soda at The Chadster from somewhere! When The Chadster looked around frantically, there was no one there, but The Chadster heard his laugh echoing between the buildings. Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he literally stalks The Chadster during dinner time! When will this nightmare end?! 😱😱😱 The Chadster knows that some people might say, "Chad, why would a billionaire be hiding behind an Arby's to throw soda at you?" But those people don't understand just how deep Tony Khan's vendetta against The Chadster runs! 🤔🤔🤔 He knows The Chadster is the only truly unbiased journalist in wrestling, and he can't stand it!

Speaking of unbiased journalism, The Chadster was listening to Eric Bischoff's podcast earlier (streamed on the old Blockbuster TV using the "borrowed" Roku), and he said something that really resonated with The Chadster. Eric said, "You know, if Tony Khan really cared about professional wrestling, he'd book more Money on a Pole matches and emotional hometown championship wins like WWE does at SummerSlam. Instead, he books these self-indulgent spotfests that nobody wants to see. It's almost like he's trying to drive fans away from wrestling entirely. And I want everyone listening to know that I'm not saying this because I want a job with WWE, but if they offered, I would take one." 📻📻📻 The Chadster couldn't have said it better! Eric Bischoff truly has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! ✅✅✅

With Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins still to come tonight, The Chadster can already tell that WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two is going to go down as one of the greatest pay-per-views of all time! 👑👑👑 This is what happens when you have a wrestling company run by people who actually understand the business, unlike Tony Khan, who literally doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business and is too busy obsessing over The Chadster to learn! The Chadster will continue to bring you fair and unbiased coverage of the rest of SummerSlam, because that's what real journalism looks like! 📰📰📰 And Tony Khan, if you're reading this (and The Chadster knows you are, you creep), just know that The Chadster will never stop exposing your agenda, no matter how many times you throw soda at The Chadster or ruin The Chadster's life! 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️ Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤

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