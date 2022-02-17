Daniel Logan Offers OG Boba Fett Jeremy Bulloch Birthday Wishes

February 16 would mark original Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch's 77th birthday. His successor in Daniel Logan, who took over the role as the younger version of the character in the Star Wars prequel Attack of the Clones (2002) took to social media to commemorate a classic picture of Bulloch standing face-to-face with the character with the latter pointing his blaster pointing upward. Pinned on Logan's Twitter profile is his personal tribute to Bulloch, who passed in December 2020, with a picture of them together writing, "I am sad to hear of the passing of Jeremy Bulloch a Star Wars family member. I will never forget all you taught me and all the good times we had together. You will be forever remembered. Cons won't be the same without you. The Force will be with you always. RIP my Mando brother!"

Boba Fett Live-Action History in Star Wars

Logan's reprised the role in the animated series The Clone Wars as Boba and the young cadet clones of Jango Fett, played by Temuera Morrison. Both would return in The Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett for Disney+ that saw Morrison playing the title character following the events of Return of the Jedi (1983) originally thought lost in the Sarlaac Pit. The series used Logan's likeness to recreate his younger self during flashback scenes in the first two episodes "Stranger in a Strange Land" and "The Tribes of Tatooine". Similar de-aging CGI was used for Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Bulloch started playing the bounty hunter in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back and reprised the role in the Richard Marquand film. In the Special Edition versions of the original trilogy, Morrison's voice was dubbed over Bulloch's but he did return to the franchise as Captain Colton in 2005's Revenge of the Sith.