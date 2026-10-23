Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again, Jessica Jones

Daredevil: Born Again: Carrie-Anne Moss on Season 3 Status & Ritter

Carrie-Anne Moss (Yaga) on if we'll see Jeri Hogarth back for Daredevil: Born Again S03 and reuniting with Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter.

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 keeps expanding its Defenders reunion, with Finn Jones and Elodie Yung in the mix.

Carrie-Anne Moss confirms Jeri Hogarth will not return for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 despite fan hopes.

Moss reflected on Jeri Hogarth’s Marvel history across Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

She also shared excitement about reuniting with Krysten Ritter on Claire, calling the Jessica Jones star a dear friend.

As we march closer to the third and definitive final season of Daredevil: Born Again, questions linger about who else from the Netflix Defenders Marvel shows will return in a type of reunion of Star Trek: Picard proportions. Already, we have our latest name confirmed (one of the worst-kept secrets): Finn Jones, who reprises his role as Danny Rand/Iron Fist, revealed at New York Comic Con. Elektra actress Elodie Yung has unofficially been confirmed, with on-set photos of her and star Charlie Cox filming their scenes during season three production. Since Born Again's premiere in 2025, in addition to the core cast of Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Ayelet Zurer, and Wilson Bethel, we also had Jon Bernthal in season one, and Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter in season two. While promoting her AMC+ supernatural drama Yaga, Carrie-Anne Moss spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her MCU status and whether she'll reprise her Jessica Jones role as lawyer Jeri Hogarth, who hires Jessica (Ritter) on various cases during the Melissa Rosenberg-created series that ran from 2015 to 2019.

Daredevil: Born Again: Carrie-Anne Moss on Seeing Jeri Hogarth Again

Moss's Jeri was one of a few bridge characters also appearing in Daredevil season two from Drew Goddard, the Scott Buck-created series, and the Douglas Petrie and Marco Ramirez-created crossover series that starred Cox, Ritter, Colter, and Jones. Sadly, Moss told EW that she won't return but is excited to reunite with Ritter on the film Claire.

"Krysten Ritter and I are like besties," Moss said. "So we're always trying to think of things to do together. So that's something in development. We're always looking to do something. We just talked yesterday. We have a million ideas. She's such a dear friend of mine." Created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne in 1976, Jeri is a friend of Danny's father, Wendell, and an attorney for the Heroes for Hire, but for the live-action version, the character was gender-swapped and became a lesbian. While she was one of the most influential attorneys at the time, she's had more than her share of challenges: getting diagnosed with ALS, being pushed out of her firm when her partners found out, and being scammed by others she trusted. Yaga, which also stars Noah Reid, Clark Backo, Hudson Williams, Sheila McCarthy, Megan Follows, Ezra Franky, Patrick Gilmore, Emilija Baranac, and Katharine Isabelle, premieres on October 23rd on AMC+.

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