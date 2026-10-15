Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Ending with Season 3 Always the Plan: Winderbaum

Marvel TV, Animation, and Comics' Brad Winderbaum clarifies when (and why) the decision to end Daredevil: Born Again with Season 3 was made.

Article Summary Brad Winderbaum says Daredevil: Born Again was always mapped as a three-season story, not a sudden cancellation.

Marvel knew at the start of Season 3 that Daredevil: Born Again would end there, despite reports tied to BTS changes.

Winderbaum compares the original Daredevil and Born Again as matching three-volume sets, with more to figure out later.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 draws from The Devil in Cell-Block D, with Bullseye, Defenders, and big surprises teased.

It was back in September when the news dropped that Showrunner Dario Scardapane's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again would be ending its run with the upcoming third season. The move came two months after the live-action series wrapped filming on what is now its final season. In addition, the report noted that Marvel Studios and Scardapane had parted ways before post-production had wrapped, with the showrunner's contract not renewed. But despite earlier reporting, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel TV, Animation, and Comics head, confirmed during his one-on-one with Brandon Davis that the cast and production team knew at the start of Season 3 that the series would end its run. In addition, Winderbaum teases what viewers can expect from the final run.

"I mean, ideally, you have to make everything in a fantasy world where no one's going to find out anything before they watch it on screen. Or no one's going to care about what's happening behind the scenes, you know? I've been around a long time. I've seen it all. You know, you never want the behind-the-scenes story to ever be told and it, especially in this day and age, sometimes it just drives the news. I think the Season 3 story kind of, you know, it just kind of hit the audience when it did. The information got out when it did. And, you know, we're just trying to make the thing. We're in post every day. Sun is looking at cuts as we speak. So, you know, I think that it got conflated with a few things, but the plan was always to make a third season – to culminate at three because the way we were looking at it, the original series is three seasons. 'Born Again,' three seasons. I imagine they, you know, they're kind of like trade paperbacks, you know, or collections that you can slot into your shelf as these two… three-volume sets, and then we'll take a breath and then figure out what's next."

As for what the future might hold, Winderbaum joked that he doesn't see Cox giving up the role without a fight anytime soon. From there, he focused on plugging the third and final season of Daredevil: Born Again. Noting that the performances were "remarkable," Winderbaum added that Scardapane "hit the story from some really interesting angles." If you're looking for a comic book correlation, Winderbaum said that the season leans on "The Devil in Cell-Block D." And let's not forget Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, the Defenders reunion, "and a few other characters I can't talk about," Winderbaum added. In terms of the overall tone of the third and final season, aas compared to the first two seasons, Winderbaum believes that Marvel's characters benefit from having a number of filmmakers offer their perspective, and that Season 3 has "Born Again" vibes and "hits some great heights."

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