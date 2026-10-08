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Daredevil: Born Again Ending with Season 3 Met with Boos at NYCC 2026

Daredevil: Born Again fans booed the show ending with Season 3 during Marvel's NYCC panel. Another #SaveDaredevil campaign, anyone?

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Article Summary

  • Daredevil: Born Again ending with Season 3 drew loud boos at Marvel’s NYCC 2026 panel from disappointed fans.
  • Charlie Cox responded to the backlash by teasing a possible round two of the #SaveDaredevil campaign after release.
  • Marvel confirmed Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will stream on Disney+ in 2027 during a Defenders reunion panel.
  • Krysten Ritter and Finn Jones joined Charlie Cox onstage as Marvel previewed Daredevil: Born Again’s final season.

Marvel Television, Animation, and Comics head Brad Winderbaum had a number of announcements to roll out during today's NYCC 2026 presentation, including the new live-action series Zodiac, a trio of "Marvel Zombies" specials, and updates on VisionQuest, the final season of Daredevil: Born Again, the third season of X-Men '97, and the second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Our personal highlight? How the boos got Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox to start talking about another #SaveDaredevil campaign:

Daredevil: Born Again Ending with Season 3 Met with Boos at NYCC 2026
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox, and Brandon Davis speak onstage during the Marvel Panel at NYCC 2026 at Javits Center on October 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Disney) Daredevil: Born Again
  • "Zodiac," a new live-action series from Marvel Television, is currently casting and set to go into production in 2027. "Zodiac" is coming to Disney+ in 2028.
  • Marvel Animation's "Marvel Zombies" is set to come back for three more two-part special events: "Marvel Zombies: Winter Soldier" for Halloween 2027, "Marvel Zombies: Fist of Khonshu" for Halloween 2028, and "Marvel Zombies: The Last Guardian" for Halloween 2029.
  • Winderbaum also shared an early look at Marvel Animation's hit series "X-Men '97" Season 3 exclusively for the over 3,000 fans in attendance.
  • Jeff Trammell announced that "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Season 2 will debut on Disney+ on January 13th, 2027, and unveiled the series' poster before screening an exclusive preview.
  • The "Daredevil: Born Again" portion of the presentation brought together members of the Defenders for an on-stage reunion: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones came out to share an exclusive look at the upcoming third season, streaming on Disney+ in 2027. As excited as fans were, they made it clear that they were not happy that the series was ending with the upcoming third season – listen to the boos from the Daredevil: Born Again fans:

  • Paul Bettany and James Spader joined showrunner Terry Matalas and co-stars Ruaridh Mollica and Emily Hampshire on stage for a panel discussion, which included an exclusive preview of the series. The cast then announced that New York Comic Con attendees would be treated to a surprise screening of Episode 1, before giving everyone an exclusive mini-poster as they exited the convention center.

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Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
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