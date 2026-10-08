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Daredevil: Born Again Ending with Season 3 Met with Boos at NYCC 2026

Daredevil: Born Again fans booed the show ending with Season 3 during Marvel's NYCC panel. Another #SaveDaredevil campaign, anyone?

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again ending with Season 3 drew loud boos at Marvel’s NYCC 2026 panel from disappointed fans.

Charlie Cox responded to the backlash by teasing a possible round two of the #SaveDaredevil campaign after release.

Marvel confirmed Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will stream on Disney+ in 2027 during a Defenders reunion panel.

Krysten Ritter and Finn Jones joined Charlie Cox onstage as Marvel previewed Daredevil: Born Again’s final season.

Marvel Television, Animation, and Comics head Brad Winderbaum had a number of announcements to roll out during today's NYCC 2026 presentation, including the new live-action series Zodiac, a trio of "Marvel Zombies" specials, and updates on VisionQuest, the final season of Daredevil: Born Again, the third season of X-Men '97, and the second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Our personal highlight? How the boos got Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox to start talking about another #SaveDaredevil campaign:

"Zodiac," a new live-action series from Marvel Television, is currently casting and set to go into production in 2027. "Zodiac" is coming to Disney+ in 2028.

Marvel Animation's "Marvel Zombies" is set to come back for three more two-part special events: "Marvel Zombies: Winter Soldier" for Halloween 2027, "Marvel Zombies: Fist of Khonshu" for Halloween 2028, and "Marvel Zombies: The Last Guardian" for Halloween 2029.

Winderbaum also shared an early look at Marvel Animation's hit series "X-Men '97" Season 3 exclusively for the over 3,000 fans in attendance.

Jeff Trammell announced that "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Season 2 will debut on Disney+ on January 13th, 2027, and unveiled the series' poster before screening an exclusive preview.

announced that "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Season 2 will debut on Disney+ on January 13th, 2027, and unveiled the series' poster before screening an exclusive preview. The "Daredevil: Born Again" portion of the presentation brought together members of the Defenders for an on-stage reunion: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones came out to share an exclusive look at the upcoming third season, streaming on Disney+ in 2027. As excited as fans were, they made it clear that they were not happy that the series was ending with the upcoming third season – listen to the boos from the Daredevil: Born Again fans:

Fans boo at New York Comic Con at the mention of 'Daredevil: Born Again' ending with its upcoming third season, but star Charlie Cox reveals that he thinks the "Save 'Daredevil' campaign will be gearing up for round two" after its release. #NYCC #Daredevil #DaredevilBornAgain #SaveDaredevil — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 8, 2026

Paul Bettany and James Spader joined showrunner Terry Matalas and co-stars Ruaridh Mollica and Emily Hampshire on stage for a panel discussion, which included an exclusive preview of the series. The cast then announced that New York Comic Con attendees would be treated to a surprise screening of Episode 1, before giving everyone an exclusive mini-poster as they exited the convention center.

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