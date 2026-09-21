Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Ends with Season 3; Marvel, Showrunner Part Ways

Report: Showrunner Dario Scardapane's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again will end its run with the third season.

In a move that many will say fuels the argument that Marvel Studios is getting out of the streaming series business in a big way, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Showrunner Dario Scardapane's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again will end its run with the upcoming third season. The move comes two months after the live-action series wrapped filming on what will now be its final season. In addition, the report notes that Marvel Studios and Scardapane have parted ways before post-production has wrapped, with the showrunner's contract not renewed. Where does that leave this with Marvel Studios on the television side? It looks like Marvel Television and Animation head Brad Winderbaum will have his hands full during NYCC 2026. Will the rumblings around "Detective" and "Zodiac" prove to be a reality?

Daredevil: Born Again: Wilson Bethel Teases Bullseye's Season 3 Look

"It's a really exciting point of departure for the next stage of things because where he ends up is essentially with a clean slate, he doesn't owe anything to anyone, and he is a phenomenally talented killer who is now working for the CIA or some kind of Black Ops situation, which frees him up in all kinds of ways," Wilson Bethel shared about Bullseye's new path. heading into the upcoming third season. "In some ways, it feels like it potentially is setting him up to be a version of Bullseye that I think a lot of people will recognize from the comics, who's just a guy who is a killer for hire, who is not encumbered by the Fisks or anyone else really," he continued. "He's his own master, and he's working for the CIA, but at the end of the day, a contract killer is a contract killer, and I don't know how beholden he is to anyone." Wherever Bullseye's journey eventually takes him, we know that he's going to be returning for the now-filming third season – and Bethel is teasing his character's new look.

Here are some screencaps of what Bethel had to share on social media regarding Bullseye's Season 3 look, followed by his Instagram post:

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