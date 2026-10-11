Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again, iron fist

Daredevil: Born Again S03: Danny Rand/Iron Fist "More Grounded": Jones

During NYCC, Finn Jones discussed his return as Danny Rand/Iron Fist for the third and final season of Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again.

Article Summary At NYCC, Finn Jones confirmed his Marvel comeback as Danny Rand/Iron Fist in Daredevil: Born Again season 3.

Daredevil: Born Again filmed seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back, fueling set leaks with Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter.

The season 2 finale revealed Luke Cage’s return and his daughter with Jessica Jones before Danny Rand’s comeback.

Jones says Danny Rand returns more grounded, more powerful, and shaped by joy and grief in Daredevil: Born Again.

It's been an odd homecoming for Finn Jones, given how long he's been holding on to the news of his return as Danny Rand/Iron Fist. As Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again filmed seasons 2 and 3 almost back-to-back, the on-set leaks were aplenty as fans saw Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter, Luke Cage star Mike Colter, and Rand together on the set of the Dario Scardapane series, albeit a candid shot not filming any scene. While Ritter's return was already known, we had to wait until the season two finale to see Colter's return, as it's revealed that he and Jessica share a daughter, and he was away (perhaps a tongue-in-cheek nod to Colter's CBS/Paramount+ show Evil) as she and her daughter were at a safehouse before Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard) sent armed goons, whom she made short work of, and he shows up to greet them in the aftermath. Jones spoke to Rotten Tomatoes following his official Marvel reintroduction at New York Comic Con, alongside stars Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Ritter, while promoting the third and final season of Daredevil: Born Again, and what Danny's been up to since the Scott Buck-created series cancellation in 2018 after two seasons on Netflix.

Iron Fist Star Finn Jones Teases What Danny Rand's Been Up to the Past 10 Years Before Daredevil: Born Again Return

When we last left Danny in the final season of Iron Fist, he decided the burden of being the Iron Fist shouldn't be his to bear alone, as he shared his power with Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), who sadly has not returned to the MCU. "Playing a character 10 years ago and then getting a chance to come back and take all of the experience and growth that I've had as a person and as an actor, and then imagine how Danny would have gone through a similar level of growth, but just on like a much more epic scale," Jones said. "I find it really rewarding and just really meaningful as an actor. It feels like there are stakes to Danny coming back. It's incredibly meaningful, dynamic, fun, rewarding, badass. He's definitely a lot more grounded. He's more powerful. He's been through a lot. I think he's seen some incredible joys in his life, and a lot of grief…" For more on Jones's discussion of what "Danny 2.0" looks like as an older, wiser, and more grounded person, check out the full video below.

Iron Fist returns in #Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. "It's Danny 2.0." Finn Jones teases how Danny Rand has changed in the 10 years since he first played the part. #NYCC pic.twitter.com/JmMhXaEPjC — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) October 10, 2026

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