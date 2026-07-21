Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Has Wrapped Filming, D'Onofrio Confirms

On Tuesday, Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio made it official: the third season of the Disney+ series has wrapped filming.

Article Summary Vincent D'Onofrio confirms Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has wrapped filming after the cast and crew's weekend wrap party.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 now shifts toward its March 2027 Disney+ return as filming officially comes to a close.

Action director Philip J. Silvera teases Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will surprise fans with the return of key characters.

Wilson Bethel hints Bullseye's Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 arc gives him a clean slate and a striking new look.

Based on what actor Royce Johnson (Chief Detective Brett Mahoney) had to share, it would appear that the team behind the third season of Marvel Television and Showrunner Dario Scardapane's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again had a wrap party this past weekend. Of course, a wrap party usually means that filming has wrapped – and that's exactly what D'Onofrio confirmed earlier today via social media.

With the hit series set to return in March 2027, here's a look at the good news that D'Onofrio had to share:

During a piece by The Hollywood Reporter profiling his and the team's work on the second season from June, action director Philip J. Silvera dropped a very interesting tease about the third season, which is currently in production. "I think everyone's going to be surprised with the way we're leaning into the return of certain characters," Silvera shared. Considering who we already know is returning (like Wilson Bethel, more on him in a minute) and who has been seen on set during Season 3 filming, this raises some very interesting possibilities.

Daredevil: Born Again: Wilson Bethel Teases Bullseye's Season 3 Look

"It's a really exciting point of departure for the next stage of things because where he ends up is essentially with a clean slate, he doesn't owe anything to anyone, and he is a phenomenally talented killer who is now working for the CIA or some kind of Black Ops situation, which frees him up in all kinds of ways," Bethel shared about Bullseye's new path. heading into the upcoming third season. "In some ways, it feels like it potentially is setting him up to be a version of Bullseye that I think a lot of people will recognize from the comics, who's just a guy who is a killer for hire, who is not encumbered by the Fisks or anyone else really," he continued. "He's his own master, and he's working for the CIA, but at the end of the day, a contract killer is a contract killer, and I don't know how beholden he is to anyone." Wherever Bullseye's journey eventually takes him, we know that he's going to be returning for the now-filming third season – and Bethel is teasing his character's new look.

Here are some screencaps of what Bethel had to share on social media regarding Bullseye's Season 3 look, followed by his Instagram post:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!