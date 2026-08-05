Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again, iron fist

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3: Henwick on Colleen Wing Not Returning

Jessica Henwick (Silo) confirmed that talks for a Colleen Wing return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 fell apart, but leaves the door open.

Article Summary Jessica Henwick says Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 talks happened, but Colleen Wing is not returning right now.

Henwick said a Marvel return must serve Colleen Wing, not reduce the Iron Fist successor to a background cameo.

She feels Colleen’s Iron Fist ending with Misty Knight set up Daughters of the Dragon and ended on a strong note.

While Daredevil: Born Again expands its Defenders roster, Henwick says the door remains open for the right story.

Disney hasn't exactly been all that transparent about who else from the Netflix Defenders universe will be returning for Daredevil: Born Again season 3. While Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal were officially announced returning as Jessica Jones and The Punisher/Frank Castle, respectively, less was made about Mike Colter's return as Luke Cage in the season two finale since he was supposed to be a surprise, despite the fact the more comic book-conscious viewers didn't exactly had to speculate on who Jessica's daughter's (who was shown earlier in the season) father is. There was also the Getty set pic from season three that Disney refuses to acknowledge, which showed Ritter, Colter, and Iron Fist star Finn Jones together, along with individual shots of Elodie Yung, reprising her role as Elektra Natchios, fighting Charlie Cox's Daredevil/Matt Murdock in costume. One alum is finally taking the initiative with Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick, who played Colleen Wing in the Scott Buck-created series and became the second Iron First as she spoke to Inverse while promoting her work on the Apple TV series Silo about confirming she did have talks about a character return that fell short, why she's happy with how her character ended when the show was cancelled in 2018, and leaving that door open.

Iron Fist Star Jessica Henwick on Being Protective of Colleen Wing, Meeting With Marvel Executives About an MCU Return for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

"I've said multiple times over the years, I would love to come back. I know that everyone is back this season. I'm not in this season," Henwick said. "We did have discussions about whether I should go back this season. But for me, her story ended with her going off into the sunset. She has the Iron Fist. She's got Misty (Simone Missick) by her side. Daughters of the Dragon is happening. She ended on a really great note."

During the series, Colleen provides a more-than-formidable ally to Jones' Danny Rand as an expert martial artist. During the second and final season, Danny was able to find a way to share his Iron Fist power with Colleen, who was able to infuse her ability into her weapon. "I'm just not interested in bringing her back unless it's worth sort of unpicking that happiness, because obviously she can't be happy on a TV series. If she's back, something's gone wrong," she said. "I would absolutely love to come back, but it would just really have to be the right story." Henwick admitted that those behind the series, including showrunner Dario Scardapane, agreed that Collen's presence had to be just for the character and fair to the actress. "They were like, 'Yeah, we don't want to bring you back, and then you just stood in the back of the shot.' So hopefully soon, but I don't really know."

What that future means is purely up in the air since Disney hasn't announced any dedicated spinoffs from Daredevil: Born Again other than The Punisher: One Last Kill special. No plans to revive more former Netflix shows, let alone a new series like Daughters of the Dragon, which personally would be a far more compelling way to reintroduce Colleen and Misty than just riding the coattails of a possible revival series for Jones. For more, you can check out the entire interview.

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