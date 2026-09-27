Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Star Deborah Ann Woll Reacts to Cancellation

Daredevil: Born Again star Deborah Ann Woll posted an initial reaction to Marvel Studios' canceling the Disney+ series after three seasons.

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again star Deborah Ann Woll reacted to Marvel canceling the Disney+ series after season three.

Woll thanked fans on Facebook and urged them to enjoy Daredevil: Born Again’s final season after the cast wrapped filming.

The article traces Karen Page’s expanded Born Again arc, from creative overhaul to a bigger role beside Matt Murdock.

Vincent D’Onofrio also addressed the Daredevil: Born Again cancellation, while Marvel’s plans beyond season three remain unclear.

It's been quite the journey for Daredevil: Born Again star Deborah Ann Woll, from her initial three seasons on the original Drew Goddard Netflix series, coming off her memorable run as Jessica Hamby in the HBO vampire drama True Blood, not even originally thought of for the original incarnation of Disney+'s Born Again before creative changes provided her Karen Page a seat at the table alongside co-star Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson. As fans might have been underwhelmed by the two original stars' appearances, new showrunner Dario Scardapane made up for it by expanding Woll's role for season two as an equal in the fight to Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil against Mayor Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). On the heels of wrapping season three, Disney canceled the Marvel series, likely bringing back far more of the Netflix Defenders characters into the fold, initially with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones and Mike Colter's Luke Cage in season two. The actress, who's joining the cast of The Testaments season two, took to Facebook to express her gratitude to fans who supported her and the show.

Daredevil: Born Again Star Deborah Ann Woll Thanks Fans, and Her Joy for the Third and Final Season

"😞Enjoy the last season, guys! We worked really hard on it. Grateful for you. ❤️❤️" Woll wrote. Karen started as Matt and Foggy's first client at Nelson and Murdock in the Netflix series, framed for murder, before becoming their first official employee and eventual partner. With the duo, she's turned her grief into action, becoming the glue of the trio. She's also developed an on-and-off relationship with Matt throughout both shows through tragedy, even though her morals at times align more with Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher, before Matt finds a way to talk her down. She did get a measure of revenge, though, as she became one of Fisk's targets, but killed the assassin in the process and was able to throw it back in his face. At the end of season two, after successfully defending Karen at her trial for violating Fisk's vigilante law, Matt outs himself as Daredevil in order to get her case thrown out, given the nature of the trial, but is later arrested for his vigilantism as their final date ends.

D'Onofrio also responded to the series cancellation, writing on social media, "We so enjoyed bringing [Daredevil] Born Again to you all. You stuck with us and i like to think we stuck with you. We have the final Season, season 3 heading your way next year with some very cool stuff. Much love to all who have been supportive. I love that character Fisk. Always will. Off to another neck off the woods. Meanwhile…Season 3 is coming!" There's no word if season three will be it, if there will be spinoffs, or what the future may hold for the Daredevil characters, but we'll have our eyes open since Cox and D'Onofrio appeared in previous Marvel projects leading to Born Again like Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Hawkeye, and Echo; and Bernthal starred in the special: The Punisher: One Last Kill.



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