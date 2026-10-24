Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Star D'Onofrio: "Not Over Until They Recast"

Daredevil: Born Again's Vincent D'Onofrio on him, Charlie Cox, and Wilson Bethel being Kingpin, Daredevil & Bullseye until Marvel recasts.

Article Summary Vincent D’Onofrio clarifies his Daredevil: Born Again comments: it’s not over until Marvel recasts Kingpin.

D’Onofrio says reports claiming more MCU projects for him, Charlie Cox, and Wilson Bethel misquoted his Comic Con answer.

The Daredevil: Born Again stars remain tied to Kingpin, Daredevil, and Bullseye unless Marvel replaces them.

The update arrives as Daredevil: Born Again heads toward season three, with Fisk exiled and the story still unresolved.

With Daredevil: Born Again's third and final season in the can, Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), and Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Pointdexter/Bullseye) took the stage at London Comic Con to respond to fan questions and among them is how they felt now that the Disney+ series is coming to an end. With the rumor mill community focusing on D'Onofrio's response, some took it as concrete, but the actor took to social media to clarify that NONE of the actors are involved in ANY new Marvel projects, stating the obvious about their status as long as Disney will have them.

Vincent D'Onofrio: "It's Not Over Unless They Recast Our Characters" on MCU Status after Daredevil: Born Again

Referencing the site's misleading comment about how the trio "will appear in more MCU projects after Daredevil: Born Again, the actor wrote, Never said that. The question asked at the London Comic-Con was, how do we feel about it being over. My answer was it's not over until they recast our characters. Which has not been done. So 'it' is not over until then. No matter if we do another project or not. That's what was said. Please do not misquote me for hits on your platform." D'Onofrio made his MCU debut in the Netflix Defenders universe series of shows starting with Drew Goddard's Daredevil, appearing in all three seasons from 2015 to 2018, alongside Cox and Bethel, who joined in season three. The Emmy-nominated actor would make his official return to the role once the rights of the characters reverted to Marvel for the 2021 Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye, opposite Jeremy Renner's titular character, aka Clint Barton, and its spinoff, the 2023 miniseries Echo, opposite Alaqua Cox playing the titular character.

The actor would officially be reunited with Cox and Bethel for Daredevil: Born Again in 2025 under showrunner Dario Scardapane, which sees Fisk run for and become mayor of New York City, enacting authoritarian rule with his controversial anti-vigilante task force, which targeted area masked superheroes/anti-heroes (and somehow evaded Tom Holland's Peter Parker and his alter ego, Spider-Man, but that's a story for another day), including Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), aka White Tiger; Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), aka the Punisher; and Bullseye. Season two saw Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) on trial for aiding and abetting Daredevil as part of the resistance to Fisk's rule. As Fisk was finally ousted from power, we don't know what he'll do in Born Again season three, as he was "exiled" from New York City, licking his wounds not only from being deposed, but also from mourning the loss of his wife, Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), who was indirectly killed by Bullseye. Daredevil: Born Again season three is slated for March 2027 on Disney+.

Never said that.

The question asked at the London comic con was, how do we feel about it being over.

My answer was it's not over until they recast our characters.

Which has not been done.

So "it" is not over until then.

No matter if we do another project or not.

Thats what was… — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 24, 2026

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