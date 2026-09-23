Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Star Vincent D'Onofrio Responds to Show Ending

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio took to social media to address the news that the show is ending with its upcoming third season.

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again will end with Season 3, as Marvel reportedly parts ways with showrunner Dario Scardapane.

Vincent D'Onofrio responded on social media, thanking fans and teasing “very cool stuff” in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

D'Onofrio says he’ll always love playing Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, while urging fans to look ahead to the final season.

Wilson Bethel also teases Bullseye’s Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 path, with the killer now operating on a clean slate.

Whatever the future holds for Marvel Studios' live-action series, it won't include Showrunner Dario Scardapane's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again. Earlier this week, the news came down that the MCU series will end its run with the upcoming third season. The move comes two months after the live-action series wrapped filming on what will now be its final season. In addition, it was reported that Marvel Studios and Scardapane had parted ways before post-production had wrapped, with the showrunner's contract not renewed.

Earlier today, D'Onofrio took to social media to offer his reaction to the news, thanking the fans for their support, reaffirming his love for playing Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and teasing "some very cool stuff" during the third and final run. "We so enjoyed bringing 'Daredevil: Born Again' to you all. You stuck with us and i like to think we stuck with you. We have the final Season, season 3 heading your way next year with some very cool stuff," D'Onofrio wrote in a social media post. "Much love to all who have been supportive. I love that character Fisk. Always will. Off to another neck off the woods. Meanwhile… Season 3 is coming!"

Here's a look at what D'Onofrio had to share on Wednesday, followed by some previous insights into Season 3:

We so enjoyed bringing @Daredevil Born Again to you all.

You stuck with us and i like to think we stuck with you.

We have the final Season, season 3 heading your way next year with some very cool stuff.

Much love to all who have been supportive.

I love that character Fisk.… pic.twitter.com/J0a8aCUEEN — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 23, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Daredevil: Born Again: Wilson Bethel Teases Bullseye's Season 3 Look

"It's a really exciting point of departure for the next stage of things because where he ends up is essentially with a clean slate, he doesn't owe anything to anyone, and he is a phenomenally talented killer who is now working for the CIA or some kind of Black Ops situation, which frees him up in all kinds of ways," Wilson Bethel shared about Bullseye's new path. heading into the upcoming third season. "In some ways, it feels like it potentially is setting him up to be a version of Bullseye that I think a lot of people will recognize from the comics, who's just a guy who is a killer for hire, who is not encumbered by the Fisks or anyone else really," he continued. "He's his own master, and he's working for the CIA, but at the end of the day, a contract killer is a contract killer, and I don't know how beholden he is to anyone." Wherever Bullseye's journey eventually takes him, we know that he's going to be returning for the now-filming third season – and Bethel is teasing his character's new look.

Here are some screencaps of what Bethel had to share on social media regarding Bullseye's Season 3 look, followed by his Instagram post:

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