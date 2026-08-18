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Daredevil: Born Again Star Woll: Season 3 "Will Honor All Our Stories"

Daredevil: Born Again star Deborah Ann Woll teases that Season 3 aims to honor Karen Page's storyline and several other narratives.

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 gets a fresh creative slate as Dario Scardapane shapes the post-Mayor Fisk story.

Deborah Ann Woll says Season 3 will honor Karen Page’s arc, with every scene aimed at meaningful, character-true progress.

Woll teases Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 balances Karen’s focus with the wider ensemble as Matt faces arrest fallout.

Season 3 details remain tightly guarded, but Woll is confident Daredevil: Born Again will honor all the characters’ stories.

Season three of Daredevil: Born Again certainly doesn't have the same feeling going in as the previous seasons of the Disney+ series, as Dario Scardapane now has more of a clean slate to work with, given the resolution of the Mayor Fisk storyline, with fans finding out more about the season through leaks than what Marvel officially comes out with. At the very least, to offer some perspective is star Deborah Ann Woll, who wasn't initially part of the original plans for the show until creative changes, namely getting The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane as showrunner led to the bulk of the original Drew Goddard Netflix series cast back on top of the already returning leads Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprising their roles as Matt Murdock-Daredevil and Wilson Fisk-Kingpin. While promoting her role in Tales from Woodcreek, Woll, who reprised her role as Karen Page, spoke with The Direct about what little she could say about the creative direction of the series and making sure Karen and everyone else get served accordingly, their due time.

Daredevil: Born Again Star Deborah Ann Woll Teases Karen's Role in Season 3, Honoring Stories

With season one, original characters like Karen and Foggy (Elden Henson) served more as bookends of the season, while the focus was more on Daredevil, Kingpin, and the new characters in Born Again. The returning Ayelet Zurer reprised her role as Vanessa Fisk, saw an expanded role, sharing Wilson's empire, and Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher also saw his share of action. Season two saw Woll's Karen in a larger role, helping to organize a resistance with Matt against Mayor Fisk's regime while staying in the shadows.

As far as where Karen will be going after seeing Matt getting arrested at season two's end for Daredevil-ing as the vigilante, "I can say that Dario and the people who are creating the show, as well as myself, care deeply about Karen and what her storyline is, and whatever time I do get or don't get or whatever works, you know, we fight every single second to make sure that that is valuable story progressing time that is true to who she is, and you know, sometimes that means being the center focus, and sometimes that means not," Woll said.

In season two, we see Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones and Mike Colter's Luke Cage enter the picture, with the former in a more active role helping Matt and Karen, and the latter making a surprise cameo, with both sharing a child together. There's still a matter of when Disney will announce anything, if they bother at all, on making things official with Iron Fist star Finn Jones and Elektra actress Elodie Yung, both photographed on set separately. During the time of the interview, Woll was about to wrap filming: "I'm hoping and confident that what we create in the end, because we're still a few more days left on Season 3, will honor all of our stories."

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