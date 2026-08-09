Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again, hawkeye, swordsman

Daredevil: Born Again: Tony Dalton Addresses Swordsman's MCU Future

Tony Dalton (Sugar) discusses his approach to Jacques "Jack" Duquesne in Daredevil: Born Again/Hawkeye and Swordsman's MCU future.

Article Summary Tony Dalton explains the bold accent choice that shaped Jack Duquesne in Hawkeye and Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again brings back Swordsman as Fisk imprisons vigilantes, with Jack aiding the prison escape.

Dalton says Marvel has revealed nothing about Swordsman’s MCU future despite his key Daredevil: Born Again return.

Jack Duquesne remains one of the MCU’s wild cards, evolving from Hawkeye murder suspect to unlikely Daredevil ally.

Jacques Duquesne (Tony Dalton), aka the Swordsman, one of the most intriguing characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, doesn't exactly don a costume like his comic book counterpart, nor is he much of a villain. In fact, he was actually framed for murder when he was introduced in the Disney+ limited series Hawkeye by Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), the mother of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), one of the two titular characters from the Jonathan Igla-created series with Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton. After getting cleared of murder charges, Dalton would reprise his role on Daredevil: Born Again, across six episodes in both seasons, imprisoned by Mayor Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) as part of his anti-vigilante laws. While Daredevil (Charlie Cox) would help free Fisk's prisoners in a breakout, Jack helped out however he could during the escape. While promoting his Apple TV series Sugar, Dalton spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his approach to the French-American hero and whether we'll see him in the near future.

Daredevil: Born Again: Tony Dalton on How He Approached Jack Duquesne/Swordsman and Character Future

When it came to his approach to how he would play Jack, "The 'Hawkeye' and 'Daredevil: Born Again' character, Jack Duquesne, I threw in that pseudo-transatlantic British accent just to make it different," Dalton said. "And after two weeks, Trinh [and the producers] were like, 'What are you doing?' And I was like, 'Well, it's too late now. We're going British on this one.' (Laughs.) And they were like, 'Okay!' It was just so that I could not be the same guy again. You try to change as much as you can."

While Dalton appeared in all six episodes of Hawkeye, which also saw the return of D'Onofrio's Kingpin to the MCU, Jack wasn't as prominent in the Dario Scardapane series but made the most of his screen time in both seasons. When asked what Marvel has told him about his character's future, "No, they haven't told me anything, and they don't tell me anything," he said. Hawkeye and Daredevil: Born Again are available on Disney+. For more on Dalton's work on Sugar and his Pluribus vocal cameo, you can check out the interview.

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