Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, james bond

Daredevil Star Charlie Cox "Too Old" to Audition for James Bond?

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox was told he was "too old" at 44 to play James Bond, a role that went to 40-year-old Robert Pattinson.

Charlie Cox is certainly not short on credibility as far as action roles since he has been playing Matt Murdock/Daredevil for the better part of eight seasons across five TV shows and a feature film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Daredevil, Defenders, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Echo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Daredevil: Born Again. When the role of James Bond came up following Daniel Craig's swan song in 2021's No Time to Die, he thought, "Why not?" Until he got a humbling response from Amazon MGM Studios about why he shouldn't bother for the upcoming Denis Villeneuve film, the 26th entry of the franchise, and the irony behind the turn-down before it ultimately went to contemporary Robert Pattinson.

Charlie Cox Reflects His Non-Audition as James Bond and Losing to Robert Pattinson

"Can I say something? I asked to audition for that," Cox told Virgin Radio UK. "Do you know what they told me? 'Too old.' But Rob is the same age as me! He does look good for it, I have to be fair. Next [month] I am going to be 44… how is 44 too old?" Pattinson is 40 years old. Other candidates included Nicholas Hoult and Josh O'Connor.

"I thought it was going to be Jack Lowden or maybe Callum Tuner," Cox said about Pattinson. "What an amazing career [Pattinson] has carved out. Some of the stuff that guy has done… worked with directors who have gone on to be huge, huge auteurs, but when he worked with them it was their first film or stuff."

The Batman star issued a statement, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime… To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

Cox's final turn, for now, will be in the upcoming third and final season of Daredevil: Born Again, that's wrapped filming on Disney+. The first two seasons, which also star Vincent D'Onofrio and Deborah Ann Woll, are available on Disney+.

Charlie Cox reveals why he was turned down for James Bond ‍🍸 👀 Their loss is the Donmar's gain as the Daredevil star treads the boards in a brand new play 'The King's Ransom' based on the bizarre true story about the heist of Elvis Presley's remains 🎭 tickets are on sale now! pic.twitter.com/EtekattDOI — Virgin Radio UK (@VirginRadioUK) November 23, 2026

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