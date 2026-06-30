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Dark Side of the Ring Posts "Jeff Jarrett & the Battle for TNA" Clip

Check out the opening moments of Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring S07E01: "Jeff Jarrett & the Battle for TNA."

Article Summary Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 begins July 7 with a three-part premiere on Jeff Jarrett and the battle for TNA.

VICE TV released the opening moments of Dark Side of the Ring S07E01, previewing TNA’s rise, struggles, and legacy.

The new Dark Side of the Ring episode explores Jeff Jarrett’s triumphs, betrayals, heartbreak, and fight for TNA.

Dark Side of the Ring returns with a deep dive into the tumultuous history of TNA Wrestling through Jeff Jarrett’s story.

In one week, Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's critically-acclaimed and award-winning VICE TV docuseries Dark Side of the Ring returns for its seventh season with a three-part premiere next Tuesday. Stemming from VICE Studios, Dark Side of the Ring explores professional wrestling's darkest untold stories, pulling back the curtain on the only form of entertainment where its stars have to balance two worlds: their in-ring characters and real life. On July 7th, the season kicks off with a three-part deep dive into Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA Wrestling) through the tumultuous highs and heartbreaking lows of legendary professional wrestler and promoter Jeff Jarrett. The examination looks to chronicle the rise, internal struggles, and lasting legacy of the promotion.

Here's a look at the opening moments to VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring S07E01: "Jeff Jarrett & the Battle for TNA":

ONE WEEK AWAY. A decades-long saga of triumph, betrayal, heartbreak, and the fight to keep a wrestling revolution alive — one that nearly destroyed the man who started it all. Watch the opening moments of our three-part event, "Jeff Jarrett & the Battle for TNA" premieres with… pic.twitter.com/dWqB0gCZle — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 30, 2026

In addition, the seventh season will shine spotlights on ring icons Paul Orndorff aka "Mr. Wonderful" and Ray Traylor aka "The Big Boss Man;" the brutal, unforgettable clash between Necro Butcher and Samoa Joe, featuring a moment-by-moment breakdown of the infamous 2005 blood-soaked match that altered the trajectory of independent wrestling forever; the groundbreaking career of Missy Hatt, who revolutionized the role of women in wrestling amid a life of scandal, emotional turmoil and addiction; the untold story of Rick Wilson, an exotic dancer with dreams of wrestling stardom lead to a brief rise as an Ultimate Warrior knock-off dubbed "The Renegade," before this career quickly unraveled into tragedy; and the remarkable yet turbulent journey of one-legged wrestler Zach Gowen.

VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring is a VICE Studios production in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Evan Husney is co-creator, executive producer, and writer for the series; Jason Eisener is co-creator, executive producer, and director. The executive producer for VICE Studios is Guillermo Garcia. The executive producer for VICE TV is Lee Hoffman. The series is distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution.

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