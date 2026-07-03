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Dark Side of the Ring S07 Preview: Karen Jarrett Has Something to Say

In an extended look at Dark Side of the Ring Season 7, Karen Jarrett (formerly Karen Angle) addresses a number of TNA-era rumors about her.

Article Summary Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 preview features Karen Jarrett addressing long-running TNA rumors head-on.

Karen says she and Kurt Angle were legally separated in 2006, well before their breakup became public.

The preview revisits Karen and Jeff Jarrett’s relationship, including how it affected Jeff’s standing in TNA.

VICE TV also released opening footage from Dark Side of the Ring’s three-part Jeff Jarrett and TNA storyline.

Even though we still have a few days to go until Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's critically-acclaimed and award-winning VICE TV docuseries Dark Side of the Ring returns for its seventh season with a three-part focus on Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA Wrestling), Karen Jarrett (formerly Karen Angle) has a few things to say that just can't wait. In the extended video preview released, Karen addresses a number of rumors about her breakup with Kurt Angle and her relationship with Jeff Jarrett, offering insight into what really went down.

According to the preview that was released, Karen reveals that she and Angle were legally separated as early as 2006, long before the public was aware. In addition, she addresses why she agreed to appear on camera as a "perfect couple" despite living in a separate townhome while pregnant, the physical toll, injuries, and addiction struggles Angle faced, and her first conversation with Jeff. And then there's the matter of how Karen and Jeff's relationship impacted Jeff's relationship with TNA President Dixie Carter.

And here's a look back at the opening moments to VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring S07E01: "Jeff Jarrett & the Battle for TNA" that was released earlier this week:

ONE WEEK AWAY. A decades-long saga of triumph, betrayal, heartbreak, and the fight to keep a wrestling revolution alive — one that nearly destroyed the man who started it all. Watch the opening moments of our three-part event, "Jeff Jarrett & the Battle for TNA" premieres with… pic.twitter.com/dWqB0gCZle — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 30, 2026

In addition, the seventh season will shine spotlights on ring icons Paul Orndorff aka "Mr. Wonderful" and Ray Traylor aka "The Big Boss Man;" the brutal, unforgettable clash between Necro Butcher and Samoa Joe, featuring a moment-by-moment breakdown of the infamous 2005 blood-soaked match that altered the trajectory of independent wrestling forever; the groundbreaking career of Missy Hatt, who revolutionized the role of women in wrestling amid a life of scandal, emotional turmoil and addiction; the untold story of Rick Wilson, an exotic dancer with dreams of wrestling stardom lead to a brief rise as an Ultimate Warrior knock-off dubbed "The Renegade," before this career quickly unraveled into tragedy; and the remarkable yet turbulent journey of one-legged wrestler Zach Gowen.

VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring is a VICE Studios production in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Evan Husney is co-creator, executive producer, and writer for the series; Jason Eisener is co-creator, executive producer, and director. The executive producer for VICE Studios is Guillermo Garcia. The executive producer for VICE TV is Lee Hoffman. The series is distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution.

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