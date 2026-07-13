Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: dark side of the ring

Dark Side of the Ring S07E03 Preview: The Night Hulk Hogan Quit TNA

In this sneak peek at VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring S07E03, it's Hulk Hogan, then-TNA President Dixie Carter, and the night Hogan left.

Article Summary Dark Side of the Ring S07E03 previews the messy, controversial night Hulk Hogan’s TNA run finally came to an end.

The VICE TV sneak peek spotlights Dixie Carter’s role and why Hogan’s write-off became an embarrassing TNA moment.

Season 7’s TNA trilogy wraps Tuesday with the final chapter of Jeff Jarrett & The Battle for TNA at 9 PM on VICE TV.

VICE TV also posted the first two Dark Side of the Ring TNA episodes on YouTube for fans needing a quick catch-up.

Last week, Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's critically acclaimed and award-winning VICE TV docuseries Dark Side of the Ring returned for its seventh season with the first two episodes of a three-part look at Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA Wrestling). In the latest sneak peek that was released, the spotlight shines on the controversial and embarrassing way that Hulk Hogan's run in TNA came to an end – and how then-President Dixie Carter only made matters worse.

Here's a look at what's ahead on Tuesday night's third and final chapter on the rollercoaster TNA backstory:

When Hulk Hogan's run in TNA came to an end, the way he was written off television was certainly an interesting creative choice… especially for President Dixie Carter. Don't miss the conclusion to "Jeff Jarrett & The Battle for TNA," Tuesday at 9PM on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/rO5sv8AeD1 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 13, 2026

In case you need to catch up or need a refresher on everything we learned during last week's two-hour, two-episode series return, VICE TV released the first two episodes of "Jeff Jarrett & The Battle for TNA" on YouTube – here's a look:

When Vince McMahon bought WCW and consolidated the professional wrestling industry under a single monopoly, Jeff Jarrett did the unthinkable: he risked everything to challenge the status quo and founded Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling. From its wild, chaotic, and revolutionary beginnings—including the high-flying X-Division and the iconic six-sided hexagon ring—TNA served as a beacon of hope for wrestlers and fans alike. But behind the scenes, a toxic brew of backstage power struggles, financial scandals, severe personal tragedies, and deep family estrangements threatened to tear the promotion apart. In this episode, wrestling legends and insiders including Jeff Jarrett, Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, Scott Steiner, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Scott D'Amore pull back the curtain on the triumph, turmoil, and the ultimate battle for control of TNA.

As TNA Wrestling grew from Jeff Jarrett's vision into a company backed by the Carter family, control of the promotion began to shift. Dixie Carter's growing influence, the signing of Kurt Angle, internal pay disputes, creative clashes, and the fallout from Jarrett's relationship with Karen Angle fueled a power struggle that reshaped TNA's leadership and opened the door for Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff's arrival.

In addition, the seventh season will shine spotlights on ring icons Paul Orndorff aka "Mr. Wonderful" and Ray Traylor aka "The Big Boss Man;" the brutal, unforgettable clash between Necro Butcher and Samoa Joe, featuring a moment-by-moment breakdown of the infamous 2005 blood-soaked match that altered the trajectory of independent wrestling forever; the groundbreaking career of Missy Hatt, who revolutionized the role of women in wrestling amid a life of scandal, emotional turmoil and addiction; the untold story of Rick Wilson, an exotic dancer with dreams of wrestling stardom lead to a brief rise as an Ultimate Warrior knock-off dubbed "The Renegade," before this career quickly unraveled into tragedy; and the remarkable yet turbulent journey of one-legged wrestler Zach Gowen.

VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring is a VICE Studios production in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Evan Husney is co-creator, executive producer, and writer for the series; Jason Eisener is co-creator, executive producer, and director. The executive producer for VICE Studios is Guillermo Garcia. The executive producer for VICE TV is Lee Hoffman. The series is distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!