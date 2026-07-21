Posted in: Sports, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: dark side of the ring, Necro Butcher, samoa joe

Dark Side of the Ring S07E04: "Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe" Preview

Tonight, VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring shifts the spotlight to the famous/infamous Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe match. Here's our preview...

Article Summary Dark Side of the Ring S07E04 revisits Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe, the savage 2005 indie match that became legend.

The VICE TV episode explores how the ECW Arena clash at IWA Midsouth changed independent wrestling for years.

Official Dark Side of the Ring preview details, trailer, and sneak peeks spotlight the tension before the brutal bout.

Extra videos also let fans catch up on Dark Side of the Ring’s three-part Jeff Jarrett and TNA season opener.

After a three-part deep dive into the rollercoaster that was TNA, Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's critically acclaimed and award-winning VICE TV docuseries Dark Side of the Ring goes in a completely different direction this week. In S07E04: "Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe," the brutal, bloody June 2005 clash between Necro Butcher and Samoa Joe at IWA Midsouth Wrestling's "Something to Prove" event is examined. Held at the famous ECW Arena, the match would go on to achieve legendary status over the past two decades and alter the trajectory of independent wrestling forever. We've got an official overview, trailer, and sneak peeks of tonight's episode waiting for you below – along with some extras you might enjoy.

Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 Episode 4: "Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe"

Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 Episode 4: "Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe" – In 2005, hardcore brawler Necro Butcher faced powerhouse Samoa Joe in a brutally savage match that became one of indie wrestling's most infamous.

The brutal @SamoaJoe vs. Necro Butcher match traces back to deep internet lore… and an infamous indie match that went off the rails. Don't miss "Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe" next Tuesday at 9PM on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/1gnVjl3jos — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 16, 2026

TONIGHT 🔥The calm before the carnage. Moments before the match, nobody in the locker room knew if the tension between Necro Butcher and @SamoaJoe was real… or what was about to happen. 9PM ET tonight on @VICETV & @CraveCanada. Or stream it live on @hulu + Live TV, @Sling or… pic.twitter.com/SyPI4DrnDa — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 21, 2026

In case you need to catch up or need a refresher on everything we learned during the three-part TNA-focused season premiere, VICE TV released all three chapters of "Jeff Jarrett & The Battle for TNA" on YouTube:

When Vince McMahon bought WCW and consolidated the professional wrestling industry under a single monopoly, Jeff Jarrett did the unthinkable: he risked everything to challenge the status quo and founded Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling. From its wild, chaotic, and revolutionary beginnings—including the high-flying X-Division and the iconic six-sided hexagon ring—TNA served as a beacon of hope for wrestlers and fans alike. But behind the scenes, a toxic brew of backstage power struggles, financial scandals, severe personal tragedies, and deep family estrangements threatened to tear the promotion apart. In this episode, wrestling legends and insiders including Jeff Jarrett, Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, Scott Steiner, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Scott D'Amore pull back the curtain on the triumph, turmoil, and the ultimate battle for control of TNA.

As TNA Wrestling grew from Jeff Jarrett's vision into a company backed by the Carter family, control of the promotion began to shift. Dixie Carter's growing influence, the signing of Kurt Angle, internal pay disputes, creative clashes, and the fallout from Jarrett's relationship with Karen Angle fueled a power struggle that reshaped TNA's leadership and opened the door for Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff's arrival.

As Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff enter TNA, the company Jeff Jarrett built begins to move further out of his control. From Dixie Carter's locker room ultimatum and renewed creative chaos with Vince Russo to Jarrett's personal struggles, recovery, WWE Hall of Fame induction, and later resurgence in AEW, the final chapter of TNA's story becomes a reflection of Jarrett himself: bruised, complicated, and still standing.

In addition, the seventh season will shine spotlights on ring icons Paul Orndorff aka "Mr. Wonderful" and Ray Traylor aka "The Big Boss Man;" the groundbreaking career of Missy Hatt, who revolutionized the role of women in wrestling amid a life of scandal, emotional turmoil and addiction; the untold story of Rick Wilson, an exotic dancer with dreams of wrestling stardom lead to a brief rise as an Ultimate Warrior knock-off dubbed "The Renegade," before this career quickly unraveled into tragedy; and the remarkable yet turbulent journey of one-legged wrestler Zach Gowen.

One of the most BRUTAL matches ever is finally getting the @DarkSideOfRing treatment. 👀

Evan Husney explains why @SamoaJoe vs. Necro Butcher became wrestling legend.

➡️Watch #DSOTR TONIGHT at 9pm on @VICETV

🎙️New #TIJ w/@IAmJericho out now! pic.twitter.com/EeLEkxHnGP — Talk Is Jericho (@TalkIsJericho) July 21, 2026

VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring is a VICE Studios production in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Evan Husney is co-creator, executive producer, and writer for the series; Jason Eisener is co-creator, executive producer, and director. The executive producer for VICE Studios is Guillermo Garcia. The executive producer for VICE TV is Lee Hoffman. The series is distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution.

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