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Dark Side of the Ring Season 7: Jeff Jarrett on Owen Hart's Death

In this look at Dark Side of the Ring S07E01: "Jeff Jarrett & the Battle for TNA," Jeff Jarrett discusses the shocking death of Owen Hart.

This week, Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's critically-acclaimed and award-winning VICE TV docuseries Dark Side of the Ring returns for its seventh season with a three-part focus on Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA Wrestling). Over the past few weeks, we've been getting looks at just some of the topics set to be tackled. In the latest look at S07E01: "Jeff Jarrett & the Battle for TNA," Jeff Jarrett and a number of famous faces address one of the most heartbreaking and tragic moments in professional wrestling: the death of Owen Hart during the then-WWF's 1999 pay-per-view event, Over the Edge.

Here's a look at the clip that was released over the weekend, followed by more about the opener and what else is on tap for the seventh season:

The loss of Owen Hart changed professional wrestling forever. For Jeff Jarrett, the trauma was compounded by having to step into the very ring just moments after the tragedy, grief that would stay with him for decades before he was finally able to fully confront it. Season 7… pic.twitter.com/A3V5CnJPqC — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 5, 2026

In a previous preview, Karen Jarrett (formerly Karen Angle) revealed that she and Angle were legally separated as early as 2006, long before the public was aware. In addition, she addresses why she agreed to appear on camera as a "perfect couple" despite living in a separate townhome while pregnant, the physical toll, injuries, and addiction struggles Angle faced, and her first conversation with Jeff. And then there's the matter of how Karen and Jeff's relationship impacted Jeff's relationship with TNA President Dixie Carter.

And here's a look back at the opening moments to VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring S07E01: "Jeff Jarrett & the Battle for TNA" that was released earlier this week:

ONE WEEK AWAY. A decades-long saga of triumph, betrayal, heartbreak, and the fight to keep a wrestling revolution alive — one that nearly destroyed the man who started it all. Watch the opening moments of our three-part event, "Jeff Jarrett & the Battle for TNA" premieres with… pic.twitter.com/dWqB0gCZle — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 30, 2026

In addition, the seventh season will shine spotlights on ring icons Paul Orndorff aka "Mr. Wonderful" and Ray Traylor aka "The Big Boss Man;" the brutal, unforgettable clash between Necro Butcher and Samoa Joe, featuring a moment-by-moment breakdown of the infamous 2005 blood-soaked match that altered the trajectory of independent wrestling forever; the groundbreaking career of Missy Hatt, who revolutionized the role of women in wrestling amid a life of scandal, emotional turmoil and addiction; the untold story of Rick Wilson, an exotic dancer with dreams of wrestling stardom lead to a brief rise as an Ultimate Warrior knock-off dubbed "The Renegade," before this career quickly unraveled into tragedy; and the remarkable yet turbulent journey of one-legged wrestler Zach Gowen.

VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring is a VICE Studios production in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Evan Husney is co-creator, executive producer, and writer for the series; Jason Eisener is co-creator, executive producer, and director. The executive producer for VICE Studios is Guillermo Garcia. The executive producer for VICE TV is Lee Hoffman. The series is distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution.

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