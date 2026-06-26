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Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 Preview: Jeff Jarrett on The TNA Name

With VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 premiering on July 7th, we've got two TNA-related sneak peeks for you to check out.

Article Summary Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 premieres July 7 on VICE TV with a special three-part spotlight on TNA Wrestling.

New sneak peeks preview Jeff Jarrett’s firsthand look at TNA’s rise, struggles, and lasting wrestling legacy.

One Dark Side of the Ring clip features Jarrett explaining how the memorable TNA name was created, bro.

Season 7 also tackles Paul Orndorff, Big Boss Man, Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe, The Renegade, and Zach Gowen.

With less than two weeks to go until Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's critically-acclaimed and award-winning docuseries Dark Side of the Ring returns for its seventh season with a three-part premiere on Tuesday, July 7th (9 pm ET on VICE TV), we're getting a sneak peek at the special season opener. Stemming from VICE Studios, Dark Side of the Ring explores professional wrestling's darkest untold stories, pulling back the curtain on the only form of entertainment where its stars have to balance two worlds: their in-ring characters and real life. The new season kicks off with a three-part deep dive into Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA Wrestling) through the tumultuous highs and heartbreaking lows of legendary professional wrestler and promoter Jeff Jarrett. The examination looks to chronicle the rise, internal struggles, and lasting legacy of the promotion.

Here's a look at two sneak peeks at Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 7, followed by a rundown of what else is on tap for the season and more:

24 years ago today, TNA held its first event, setting out to challenge the wrestling landscape. On July 7 at 9PM, the first 2 hours of our 3-part event exploring the history of TNA Wrestling through the eyes of founder @RealJeffJarrett premieres on @VICETV. First look is here. pic.twitter.com/puVCmn0Q5r — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 19, 2026

"TNA" is certainly… a memorable name for a wrestling company. Here's how it came to be, bro. Season 7 premieres July 7 at 9PM ET on @vicetv with a special two hour premiere of "Jeff Jarrett & The Battle for TNA". pic.twitter.com/ZqjTNElM6U — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 26, 2026

In addition, the seventh season will shine spotlights on ring icons Paul Orndorff aka "Mr. Wonderful" and Ray Traylor aka "The Big Boss Man;" the brutal, unforgettable clash between Necro Butcher and Samoa Joe, featuring a moment-by-moment breakdown of the infamous 2005 blood-soaked match that altered the trajectory of independent wrestling forever; the groundbreaking career of Missy Hatt, who revolutionized the role of women in wrestling amid a life of scandal, emotional turmoil and addiction; the untold story of Rick Wilson, an exotic dancer with dreams of wrestling stardom lead to a brief rise as an Ultimate Warrior knock-off dubbed "The Renegade," before this career quickly unraveled into tragedy; and the remarkable yet turbulent journey of one-legged wrestler Zach Gowen.

VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring is a VICE Studios production in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Evan Husney is co-creator, executive producer, and writer for the series; Jason Eisener is co-creator, executive producer, and director. The executive producer for VICE Studios is Guillermo Garcia. The executive producer for VICE TV is Lee Hoffman. The series is distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution.

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