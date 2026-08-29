Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: darkwing duck

Darkwing Duck: Jim Cummings Not Voicing Disney Reboot/Revival Series

Voice actor Jim Cummings revealed that he won't be returning for Disney's Darkwing Duck revival/reboot, reportedly still in development.

More than 25 years after Tad Stones' Darkwing Duck wrapped up its three-season run, reports hit in 2020 that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (The Boys, Preacher) were executive-producing a reboot for Disney+ that would see Stones on board as a creative consultant. Since then, there have been random developments here and there. A year after Stones confirmed the project was still in development (with questions surrounding the writers' room), March 2025 brought the promising news that Jim Cummings would be returning to voice Darkwing Duck in the reboot. Later that year, Cummings would reveal that the reboot would actually be a revival, set several years after the original series, with an older Darkwing deciding to return to action after retiring. Heading into March 2026, Cummings offered an update, sharing that Rogen was actively involved in moving the project forward, and that they had "recorded basically one offshoot so far."

Now, it seems that things have taken another turn – one that isn't necessarily a good sign for the project's future. Speaking with Collider on the red carpet for Coyote vs. Acme, Cummings raised some eyebrows when he shared that he was no longer set to voice the lead character if it becomes a reality. "I did a pilot for it several years ago, to see the viability of it coming back, and everybody went nuts. And they are bringing it back, and they're hiring somebody else to do Terry McGovern's role of Launchpad, and they're hiring somebody else to be Darkwing Duck," Cummings said. "I hope they get…everything they deserve. Crazy, I don't know what to tell you." As The Walt Disney Company continues to implement previously announced programming budget cuts across all of its major studios (Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Pixar, etc.), a number of projects at various stages of development could be affected.

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