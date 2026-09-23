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Darkwing Duck, Law & Order: SVU, Spider-Man: TAS: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Law & Order: SVU, Spider-Man: TAS, Will Trent, Darkwing Duck, Rules of Prey, AHS 13, and more!

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with fresh 600th episode buzz and a teased Benson-Stabler reunion.

Mariska Hargitay hints Christopher Meloni is back on set as Law & Order: SVU builds momentum toward a milestone hour.

Beyond Law & Order: SVU, highlights include Darkwing Duck, Spider-Man: TAS, Lanterns, Will Trent, and Rules of Prey.

The lineup also features updates on SNL UK, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, American Horror Story 13, Scrubs, and more.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, SNL UK, Law & Order: SVU, RJ Decker, Spider-Man: TAS, Best Medicine, Will Trent, Knight Rider, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Darkwing Duck, Scrubs, Rules of Prey, AHS 13, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026:

Mister Miracle: Nathan Fillion Has Wrapped Recording Animated Series

Lanterns Star Nathan Fillion on Making Guy Gardner Work in HBO Series

SNL UK Host Amelia Dimoldenberg Didn't Read the Contract's Fine Print

Law & Order: SVU 600th: Hargitay Post Teases Meloni Being Back on Set

RJ Decker S02E02: "Manos: Hands of Fate" Preview: CM Punk Guest Stars

Spider-Man: TAS Showrunner on Giving Viewers Closure with New Annual

WWE Raw Review: Penta Seizes Opportunity as 946 Seize Solo Sikoa

Best Medicine Returns Tonight: S02E01-S02E03 Images, Overviews & More

Will Trent: Erika Christensen & Kevin Daniels Signal Season 5 Start

Rugrats Star E.G. Daily on Getting Big Break with Nickelodeon Series

Coffin Moon: Jessica Biel, Paramount TV Studios Team For Horror Series

Knight Rider with Greg Evigan, Not David Hasselhoff, Nearly Happened

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Gets New Sneak Peek Ahead of October Debut

Law & Order: SVU 600th Episode Will Include Benson-Stabler Reunion

Darkwing Duck Return Set for Disney+: Hamill, Rogen Lead All-Star Cast

2026 MTV VMAs: Raye, Teddy Swims, Sombr Set for George Michael Tribute

Scrubs Season 2: Check Out Images & Overviews for The First 3 Episodes

Rules of Prey: Jensen Ackles Set for MGM+'s "Lucas Davenport" Series

American Horror Story: 13: Jessica Lange Playing "Mystery Character"

Star Trek: Shatner, Frakes & Picardo Talk AI & Franchise's Tech Legacy

Chloe Bennet Doesn't Appreciate Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D./MCU Disrespect

Homer, Miley & More Endorse Trump TV (Whether They Like It Or Not)

Lanterns/Gunn, Daredevil: Born Again & Paramount: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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