Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: darkwing duck

Darkwing Duck Return Set for Disney+: Hamill, Rogen Lead All-Star Cast

Disney+ has ordered a new Darkwing Duck series, with Mark Hamill joined by Seth Rogen, Lizzy Caplan, Lilimar, Dan Stevens, and many more.

Article Summary Disney+ has ordered a new Darkwing Duck series, reviving Drake Mallard for an action-packed animated return.

Mark Hamill leads the new Darkwing Duck cast, with Seth Rogen joining a major all-star voice ensemble.

The reboot comes from Sean Tretta and Borja Peña Gorostegui, with Point Grey Pictures producing the series.

The story sends Darkwing into a strange world where Duckie recruits him to face old foes and save the universe.

On Tuesday, Disney+ announced that Drake Mallard, aka the iconic crime-fighter Darkwing Duck, would be back for an all-new, action-packed series from Sean Tretta (Star Trek: Picard) and Borja Peña Gorostegui (Lost & Crowned). Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Gabby Grantham are producing for Point Grey Pictures, with original series creator Tad Stones having consulted on the development of the new series. As for the voice cast, we're looking at Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series) as Drake Mallard/Darkwing Duck, Rogen as Launchpad McQuack, and that's just the beginning of the all-star line-up. Here's a look at the official overview and a rundown of the rest of the cast.

For the last 35 years, Darkwing Duck has been trapped in his worst nightmare: an alternate world that's never heard of his superhero exploits. Now, a rebellious teen named Duckie, who knows all about his heroic past, shows up to pull this ego-fueled vigilante back into battle. Together, this unlikely duo will get dangerous to fight old enemies like Negaduck and Megavolt and reunite with allies Launchpad, Gosalyn and Morgana to save the entire universe.

Let's get dangerous! ⚡️Darkwing Duck is back with an all-new animated series for Disney+ pic.twitter.com/1J5dE3LCny — Disney TVA (@DisneyTVA) September 22, 2026

The lead cast includes Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Arkham Asylum) as Drake Mallard aka Darkwing Duck, Seth Rogen (The Muppet Show) as Launchpad McQuack, Lizzy Caplan (Party Down) as Gosalyn Mallard, Lilimar (Inside Out 2) as Duckie, Dan Stevens (Onslaught) as Glade McTowers, Tiffany Shepis (Star Trek: Picard) as Rosa, Kathryn Newton (Avengers: Doomsday) as Firecracker, Teo Briones (Final Destination Bloodlines) as Timb, Tyler Dean Flores (Neon) as Pondsy, Katie Rich (Saturday Night Live) as Officer Shanks, and Nat Faxon (The Descendants) as Officer Webb.

"Like every other fan of the original show, I'm excited to see Darkwing getting dangerous again in a whole new series," shared Stones when the series was officially announced. "The new creative team has certainly amped up the action and comedy without forgetting the Disney heart. This series places DW in the literary tradition of Robin Hood, Zorro, and Sherlock Holmes, heroes whose lore has been reinterpreted by multiple creators in multiple mediums. They explored the core of those characters by tossing them into new eras, new relationships, and even new universes. No matter when or where, Darkwing Duck will appear in a cloud of blue smoke to grab the spotlight."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!