Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Good Omens 3

David Tennant & Michael Sheen Thank Good Omens Fans in Heartfelt Video

In a touching video, David Tennant and Michael Sheen thank the fans for being "one of the biggest aspects of this whole 'Good Omens' world."

Article Summary David Tennant and Michael Sheen shared a heartfelt Good Omens video, thanking fans for supporting all three stories.

The Good Omens stars said fans helped shape the series and remain one of the biggest parts of its creative world.

Michael Sheen praised the Good Omens fandom for its passion, creativity, and the friendships formed through the show.

David Tennant highlighted Crowley and Aziraphale cosplay, calling the fan love for their bond genuinely moving.

The creative team behind Prime Video's David Tennant (Crowley) and Michael Sheen (Aziraphale)-starring Good Omens 3 deserves a ton of credit for delivering a finale to the adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's work despite the controversies and legal matters surrounding Gaiman. As do the fans, who were patient and kept the faith despite their collective concerns that the Prime Video series may never get a wrap-up. Tennant and Sheen did just that in a video shared on the show's official social media account.

"Hello to all the fans of 'Good Omens.' Thanks for sticking with us for three stories that we've told. It's been one of the great pleasures of our life to be able to tell those stories." Tennant shared, with Sheen adding, "Yeah, and to watch your journey – because you've informed it as much as any of us have. And even though it's come to an end in one way for us. I know that this story will live on for you and through you. So, thank you for that." The duo stressed how the fans were "one of the biggest aspects of this whole 'Good Omens' world," and that the show had more than a few fans working on it – including Sheen.

"And so I have some sort of understanding of the level of passion to this story. To be part of it and to see the world of fans around this, that is not just sort of separate from it. I mean, it's intrinsically linked to this," he continued. "It's just wonderful seeing all the creativity that comes out, but also the relationships that have been created through people being fans of the show. It's been one of the most enjoyable aspects for me." To that end, Tennant noted how fans continue to cosplay as Crowley and Aziraphale at pop culture conventions (like SDCC and NYCC) and fan events. "There's something about that central relationship that we've had the honor to embody that's just captured imaginations. It's very moving, actually."

Good Omens 3 picks up where the ineffable story left off in Season Two as the beloved and unlikely duo – angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley return to face their most epic and personal adventure yet. Their millennia-long friendship has been fractured ever since Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) accepted the offer to return to Heaven, leaving Crowley (David Tennant) behind. Now, as the newly appointed Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is tasked with overseeing the Second Coming, a monumental responsibility that weighs heavily on him, and is made worse when his plans cause some consternation among the other angels. Meanwhile, heartbroken Crowley finds himself at rock bottom, wandering the streets of Soho.

As the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Aziraphale and Crowley must confront their relationship, heal old wounds and rediscover their bond. From navigating London's gangsters to thwarting Hellish threats, they face personal betrayals and the complexities of their own emotions in this timeless expedition. Together, they must decide whether their friendship – and the world itself – is worth saving. Also reprising their roles are Doon Mackichan as Michael, Gloria Obianyo as Uriel, Liz Carr as Saraqael, Paul Chahidi as Sandalphon, Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel, and Sir Derek George Jacobi as The Metatron. Bilal Hasna joins the cast as Jesus. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett's estate, and BBC Studios Comedy's Chief Creative Officer, Josh Cole, serve as executive producers alongside Rachel Talalay, who directs the finale. Michael Marshall Smith and Peter Atkins are co-writers on the finale. Sarah-Kate Fenelon and Chris Newman serve as producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!