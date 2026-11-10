Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: david walliams, doctor who

David Walliams' Doctor Who Ep, Little Britain Gone From BBC iPlayer

The BBC has removed a number of David Walliams' shows from iPlayer - including Little Britain and an episode of Doctor Who.

Article Summary BBC pulls Little Britain from iPlayer and removes the Doctor Who episode The God Complex amid a Walliams content review.

David Walliams played Gibbis in Doctor Who Series 6, and his 2011 guest spot has now vanished from BBC iPlayer.

The BBC says the allegations against Walliams are serious and confirms some shows are being removed while it reviews them.

The removals followed ITV News and The Guardian reports alleging exploitative sexual activity, which Walliams denies.

Shortly after ITV News and The Guardian went live with their joint investigation alleging that the star of Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent was involved in exploitative sexual activity with girls and young women (allegations he denies), the BBC has begun removing shows and programs starring David Walliams – including the sketch comedy series he co-created with Matt Lucas and an episode of the BBC's long-running series, Doctor Who – from iPlayer as it reviews all content featuring Walliams. In a statement to Deadline Hollywood, a BBC spokeswoman confirmed that the entire Little Britain run will be taken down.

"These are serious allegations," said the BBC representative to DH. "As such, the BBC is looking carefully at all material featuring and written by David Walliams on our platforms. We are in the process of removing some programmes, including 'Little Britain,' whilst this review is underway." In addition, TV Zone UK reported that a 2011 episode of Doctor Who was also pulled from the streaming service. Walliams played the character Gibbis in revival Series 6 Episode 11, "The God Complex" (directed by Nick Hurran and written by Toby Whithouse), starring Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, and Arthur Darvill.

Before ITV and The Guardian went live with their reporting on Tuesday, and before it was revealed that Walliams was the focus of the allegations, the legal team representing an anonymous celebrity went to the London High Court to seek an injunction to prevent the report from going live. The then-unnamed celebrity made the case that if the injunction wasn't granted and ITV and The Guardian's reporting was allowed to move forward, it was "highly likely" that he would attempt to commit suicide (with his lawyer telling the court that he had made two prior attempts). The injunction request was denied by the London High Court, leading to the reporting going live and confirming Walliams as the focus of the allegations.

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