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DC Studios Animation, Young Sheldon, SVU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Absolute Batman, Law & Order: SVU, NCIS: Origins, Daredevil: Born Again, DC Studios, Young Sheldon, and more!

Article Summary DC Studios leads the Daily Dispatch with Absolute Batman and fresh updates on Peter Safran’s DCU animation slate.

Mister Miracle joins the DC Studios spotlight as Safran previews 2028 plans and screened animatics for the series.

TV highlights include Law & Order: SVU, NCIS: Origins, Elsbeth, Sheriff Country/Fire Country, and Young Sheldon.

More buzzy picks include Daredevil: Born Again, SNL UK, Stillwater, Frisco King, and Prime Video’s The Greatest.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sheriff Country, Fire Country, Absolute Batman, Elsbeth, Law & Order: SVU, Mister Miracle, NCIS: Origins, SNL UK, Daredevil: Born Again, Stillwater, Frisco King, DC Studios Animation Slate, Young Sheldon, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, October 16th, 2026:

Sheriff Country/Fire Country Crossover Event Image Galleries Released

Absolute Batman Represents DC Studios' "Robust Slate of Animation"

AEW Dynamite & Collision Review: Adam Copeland's 2027 Farewell

Cupertino S01E02: "Vik & Bo" Preview: Drone Show Offers Deadly Display

Law & Order S26E02: "Into the Mystic" Preview: Conflicts of Interest

Elsbeth S04E02: "Death of a Playwright" Preview: Deadly Writer's Block

The Batman: Part II Brings On Steven Soderbergh To Finish Filming

Law & Order: SVU Season 28: Here's Your S28E02: "Midway" Preview

Mister Miracle Planned for 2028; Season's Animatics Screened: Safran

Eternally Yours S01E02 "Baby Vampire" Preview: It's A Lot to Process

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E02 Preview: Work Dinner Disaster

NCIS: Origins S03E03: "Return of the Mack" Preview: Gibbs/Tony Reunion

Dark Matter: Simpson on Crouch, Edgerton, Braga, Doppelgangers & More

SNL UK: Magliano, Norton & The Streets' "The More You Know" Moment

Daredevil: Born Again Ending with Season 3 Always the Plan: Winderbaum

Stillwater: Lauren Cohan, Mark O'Brien, Mia Tomlinson Join Series Cast

Eternally Yours S01E01 More a Nibble Than a Bite, But Has Promise

Frisco King: Jackson-Starring Tulsa King Spinoff Gets Official Teaser

DC Studios' Peter Safran Updates Status of DCU Animated Series Slate

Midnight Radio: Derrickson & Hawke Re-Team For New Spooky Podcast

Line Of Duty Gets An Immersive Experience Across The Streets Of London

The Greatest: Prime Video's Muhammad Ali Series Gets Official Trailer

Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Responds to On-Set Behavior Claims

Doctor Who/Star Trek, South Park & Mister Miracle: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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