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DC Studios Animation, Young Sheldon, SVU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Absolute Batman, Law & Order: SVU, NCIS: Origins, Daredevil: Born Again, DC Studios, Young Sheldon, and more!
Article Summary
- DC Studios leads the Daily Dispatch with Absolute Batman and fresh updates on Peter Safran’s DCU animation slate.
- Mister Miracle joins the DC Studios spotlight as Safran previews 2028 plans and screened animatics for the series.
- TV highlights include Law & Order: SVU, NCIS: Origins, Elsbeth, Sheriff Country/Fire Country, and Young Sheldon.
- More buzzy picks include Daredevil: Born Again, SNL UK, Stillwater, Frisco King, and Prime Video’s The Greatest.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sheriff Country, Fire Country, Absolute Batman, Elsbeth, Law & Order: SVU, Mister Miracle, NCIS: Origins, SNL UK, Daredevil: Born Again, Stillwater, Frisco King, DC Studios Animation Slate, Young Sheldon, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, October 16th, 2026:
Sheriff Country/Fire Country Crossover Event Image Galleries Released
Absolute Batman Represents DC Studios' "Robust Slate of Animation"
AEW Dynamite & Collision Review: Adam Copeland's 2027 Farewell
Cupertino S01E02: "Vik & Bo" Preview: Drone Show Offers Deadly Display
Law & Order S26E02: "Into the Mystic" Preview: Conflicts of Interest
Elsbeth S04E02: "Death of a Playwright" Preview: Deadly Writer's Block
The Batman: Part II Brings On Steven Soderbergh To Finish Filming
Law & Order: SVU Season 28: Here's Your S28E02: "Midway" Preview
Mister Miracle Planned for 2028; Season's Animatics Screened: Safran
Eternally Yours S01E02 "Baby Vampire" Preview: It's A Lot to Process
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E02 Preview: Work Dinner Disaster
NCIS: Origins S03E03: "Return of the Mack" Preview: Gibbs/Tony Reunion
Dark Matter: Simpson on Crouch, Edgerton, Braga, Doppelgangers & More
SNL UK: Magliano, Norton & The Streets' "The More You Know" Moment
Daredevil: Born Again Ending with Season 3 Always the Plan: Winderbaum
Stillwater: Lauren Cohan, Mark O'Brien, Mia Tomlinson Join Series Cast
Eternally Yours S01E01 More a Nibble Than a Bite, But Has Promise
Frisco King: Jackson-Starring Tulsa King Spinoff Gets Official Teaser
DC Studios' Peter Safran Updates Status of DCU Animated Series Slate
Midnight Radio: Derrickson & Hawke Re-Team For New Spooky Podcast
Line Of Duty Gets An Immersive Experience Across The Streets Of London
The Greatest: Prime Video's Muhammad Ali Series Gets Official Trailer
Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Responds to On-Set Behavior Claims
Doctor Who/Star Trek, South Park & Mister Miracle: BCTV Daily Dispatch
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