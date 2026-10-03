Posted in: Comics, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

DC Studios/DC Comics: Skydance Impact & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sheriff Country, NCIS, Marshals, Tracker, Skydance: DC Studios/DC Comics, Lanterns, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary DC Studios leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, with fresh Skydance updates and new questions about DC Comics' future role.

New reports dig into James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios status amid Skydance talks and wider industry shake-ups.

Lanterns joins the DC Studios spotlight, while Doctor Who, Star Wars, NCIS, Tracker, and more round out the lineup.

From Sheriff Country and Marshals to WWE, Elsbeth, and Baywatch, today's TV dispatch packs previews, news, and analysis.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: NCIS: Origins, Sheriff Country, NCIS, WWE & TNA, Elsbeth, Svengoolie, Marshals, Tracker, Skydance: DC Studios & DC Comics, Adventure Time: Side Quests, Baywatch, Star Wars: Maul- Shadow Lord, Lanterns, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 3rd, 2026:

NCIS: Origins S03E03: "Return of the Mack" Preview: Ducky's Back!

Sheriff Country Season 2 Overview: October 23rd's S02E03: "Ulysses"

NCIS Season 24 E03: "Sleeping Dogs" Overview, Preview Image Released

Hardys Seize the Means of Production With TNA Creative Control

Elsbeth "Off Her Kilter a Little Bit" by Mom's Arrival: Carrie Preston

Svengoolie & The Sven Squad Meet "The Wizard of Koz": Sneak Peek

WWE SmackDown Preview: Final Money in the Bank Spots Up for Grabs

Marshals Season 2 Ep. 1: "All Hat No Cattle" Sneak Peek; S02E03 Images

Tracker S04E01: "Safe Harbor" Sneak Peek: Colter Takes On a New Case

Skydance/DC Studios Status Update; DC Comics Seen as "IP Generator"

Adventure Time: Side Quests: Cash & Courtright on Favorite Eps, Improv

Baywatch: FOX Drops 4 New Teasers for Stephen Amell-Starring Series

DC Studios: New Details on Gunn & Safran Reportedly Joining Skydance

Maul- Shadow Lord Season 2: Sam Witwer Teases Palpatine Appearance

The Chairman: Eddie Murphy, "Mad Men" Creator Team for Peacock Series

Lanterns Season Finale Sneak Peek: Sheriff Kane Comes to Hal's Defense

Skydance: Ellison Names New Company; Paramount, Warner Bros Sub-Brands

Paramount Plan: DC Studios' Gunn & Safran Return; De Luca, Abdy Depart

Doctor Who & Scooby-Doo in The Case of The BBC's Overspending

Dexter: Resurrection, Lanterns, Ghosts & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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