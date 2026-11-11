Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: dc studios, Skydance, the duffer brothers

DC Studios Fallout: Could The Duffer Brothers Get a Crack at The DCU?

After the big DC Studios shake-up, all eyes turn to who the creatives will be to step in. Will the Duffer Brothers get a shot at the DCU?

DC Studios fallout continues after the shocking announcement yesterday that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been ousted, or left, the studio, depending on who you ask. Jeremy Latcham, who once worked at Marvel Studios, will take over and report directly to Skydance Motion Picture Group co-heads Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg. All talk now shifts to yet another creative upheaval, another reboot, and what creatives will be brought in to steer the DC Studios ship for the foreseeable future. Enter Paramount's big investment: The Duffer Brothers.

Could The Duffer Brothers Take Over All Of DC Studios TV Output?

Say what you will about the creative choices for the final season of Stranger Things (and many have), but there is no denying the cultural impact that show had for a decade. It is part of the reason why Paramount paid an absurd amount of money to lure the pair away from Netflix. That new deal is for TV shows, film, and streaming series, and began in April. Now, after Paramount's purchase of Warner Bros., they have all these IPs falling into their lap, and you can bet they were already on the phone with their new golden boys, asking what they might be interested in doing. Even though the theatrical side of the company ultimately led them to jump ship to Paramount, the pull of putting their stamp on a DC Studios property might be too enticing to resist.

As for what they could possibly work on, three ideas jump to mind. One project right up their alley would be an anthology series for House of Mystery, a DC property that works as an HBO adult series. A hero they could tackle for film, television, or both could be Deadman, and they could make it quirky and pop-culture-reliant, even though, as a fan of the character, I would hate that. Finally, their big swing could be an Absolute Wonder Woman project, which would have to be big-budget, effects-driven, and full of gnarly monsters and everything they are used to. No matter what projects they might be interested in, I have no doubt they will be high on the list of people Skydance wants working at DC Studios going forward.

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