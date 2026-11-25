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DC Studios Fallout: Here's How TV, Film & Comics Can Save The DCU

Forget Zack Snyder. Forget James Gunn. Here's what Marvel Studios vet and new DC Studios head Jeremy Latcham needs to do with the DCU.

Article Summary DC Studios needs a hard DCU reboot, with Jeremy Latcham using Man of Tomorrow to launch a cleaner path forward.

DC Studios should fast-track new Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman films and treat the Trinity rollout like an event.

DC Studios can use TV to build Green Lantern and other risky or long-form stories that film budgets won’t always support.

DC Studios should make comics canon to the DCU and skip early crossover chaos until each hero’s world stands on its own.

Forget Zack Snyder and the "Snyderverse." Forget James Gunn and Peter Safran. Marvel Studios vet and new DC Studios head Jeremy Latcham is staring down the "Gordian knot" that is the DCU. But his solution does lie in the past. As the story goes, Alexander the Great was confronted by the legendary untieable knot and solved the matter by slicing through it with his sword. The story went on to become a metaphor for solving a complex problem with a bold, direct, to-the-point, and/or unconventional method. That's exactly what Latcham needs to do – and to do that, the new DC Studios would need to do a hard reboot. Yes, I know. Another reboot. But there's a way to approach it that would set it apart from past failed efforts – and it's an approach that would have TV, Film, and Comics playing key roles.

MOVIES: Latcham announces that a new DCU is on the way, one that will build out from the upcoming Man of Tomorrow. That would require some reshoots and editing for the film's finale, but nothing major – and nothing that hard commits you to anything moving forward. Just something that makes Man of Tomorrow mean something as a film while setting up what's to come. From there, Latcham should announce plans for three feature films: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman – and that a search was underway for each film's lead actor/actress, director, and writer. Once those names are locked down, I would roll out a large press event introducing the new DCU's "trinity" and their respective creative teams. Also, I would release the three films in the same calendar year. This entire thing, from the initial announcement to the final release of the films, needs to feel special, like an event.

TELEVISION: Whether it's in an anthology format or long-form serialized storytelling, DC Studios could take advantage of just how much untapped potential television still has. Despite what fans may think, not every character is going to get a multimillion-dollar deal to appear on the big screen. Also, some storylines would be better told over a series of episodes and seasons than by trying to adapt them into a series of films, with several years between them. And then there are those question-mark characters that have potential, but no one's willing to spend film money to test a theory. In every one of those instances, television is the perfect answer. DC Studios' Peacemaker and Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night are two perfect examples of how television can help bring a character into the mainstream spotlight. Personally, I've always felt that the adventures of Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Guy Gardner, and the Green Lantern Corps were better served on television than film.

COMICS: You would need a "DC Studios" line under DC Comics, telling stories about characters we've met and new ones. The key is that they have to matter; they have to be part of the respective characters' and their universes' canons. To that end, the DC Studios writers should be directly involved in the creative process to make sure everyone's on the same page. I know Gunn was hesitant about DC Studios and DC Comics working together directly like that. Personally, a call like that feels like a missed opportunity.

ONE FINAL THING: No crossover or "shared universe." No overarching big bad who has been sewn into the creative background of every film and show. The first 2-3 films for each character and the first 1-2 seasons of every show should focus on building up their respective universes. In other words, the best Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman possible in their own right. That doesn't mean there can't be things that show they're in the same universe, but that also doesn't mean you have to act on it. Leave it to the fans to work up the red-string conspiracy boards. But if you're DC Studios, you focus on being patient and making each project strong in its own right, not dependent on who's going to make a guest appearance or how a season finale impacts a summer blockbuster dropping in two months. If Latcham and DC Studios can focus on capturing the essence of what makes each character matter, forming a DCU will come naturally.

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