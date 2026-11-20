Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn

DC Studios Fallout: James Gunn "Strictly Writer/Director" Now

DC Studios: If you need proof that James Gunn is happy to be back on the creative side of things, look no further than his Instagram account.

Article Summary DC Studios fallout sent the rumor mill into overdrive after James Gunn and Peter Safran exited and Jeremy Latcham took over.

James Gunn says his four years at DC Studios were trying, with corporate demands and studio-head duties draining his time.

Gunn admits splitting focus between passion projects and less-interesting work was brutal, and he is relieved to return to filmmaking.

James Gunn’s Instagram now labels him “strictly writer/director,” a pretty clear sign where his DC Studios future stands.

When the news first broke that Skydance-owned DC Studios was parting ways with Peter Safran and James Gunn, with Marvel Studios vet Jeremy Latcham taking over beginning next month, the social media rumor mill had a nuclear meltdown. Did they quit? Were they fired? When did they know? What happens next? Has Henry Cavill learned a fourth facial expression? While it's safe to say that there will be many stories to be told about this DCU era in the years to come, Gunn did make it clear that there were some aspects of the job he definitely will not miss.

"But what only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least. I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter [Safran] for taking the brunt of that). I'm always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I've stolen even that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years (Jenn, I love you and I'm sorry and you don't need to feel guilty for being the happiest of all people that I'm no longer doing this job). And the thing my ADHD hyperfocus has had the most difficulty with has been dividing my time between projects I'm incredibly passionate about and the ones I'm not so much and all the things I have to do as a studio head," Gunn shared in a statement. "So, yes, I will miss the people around me, and I will miss being the co-caretaker of these great characters, but I'm also incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking."

If you had any doubt that Gunn is excited to be back on the creative side of things 100% moving forward, look no further than Gunn's Instagram profile and how he drops that "strictly" into his profile title:

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