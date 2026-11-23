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DC Studios: Fincher on Gunn & DC's "Innate DNA" Being "Dysfunctional"

During the Happy Sad Confused podcast, filmmaker David Fincher touched on James Gunn's decision to head DC Studios and DC's "dysfunction."

Article Summary On Happy Sad Confused, David Fincher said taking on DC Studios means inheriting dysfunction built into DC’s DNA.

Fincher pointed to James Gunn’s DC Studios role as a corporate burden he says he would never want to take on.

James Gunn admitted DC Studios drained him, from corporate demands to splitting focus between passion projects and duties.

With Jeremy Latcham set to take over DC Studios, Gunn says he’s relieved to leave management behind for filmmaking.

We've been hearing from a lot of folks about the situation involving Skydance, DC Studios and James Gunn & Peter Safran, and what this means for the DCU moving forward. We can now add David Fincher's (Mindhunter) name to that list, and it sounds like Fincher isn't surprised by all of the drama going on: "Its innate DNA is dysfunctional." During this week's edition of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fincher shared that he was offered a chance to be the showrunner on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (before it found a home on Amazon's Prime Video). Fincher would decline the offer, noting that being involved in that level of "an extension of a corporate interest" wasn't something that interested him.

Before segueing into a conversation he had with Kathleen Kennedy about Lucasfilm and "Star Wars" (pre-Disney) – kicking in at around the 1:31:10 mark – Fincher touched on Gunn taking on a more corporate/administrative role as an example. "I look at James Gunn, and I think, you know, those are bigger balls than I have. I would not… I mean to take on DC and all of its," the filmmaker added. After Horowitz noted that running DC Studios means taking on its "fiduciary responsibilities," Fincher added, "And its dysfunction. Like, its innate DNA is dysfunctional."

When the news first broke that Skydance-owned DC Studios was parting ways with Safran and Gunn, with Marvel Studios vet Jeremy Latcham taking over beginning next month, the social media rumor mill had a nuclear meltdown. Did they quit? Were they fired? When did they know? What happens next? Has Henry Cavill learned a fourth facial expression? While it's safe to say that there will be many stories to be told about this DCU era in the years to come, Gunn did make it clear that there were some aspects of the job he definitely will not miss.

"But what only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least. I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter [Safran] for taking the brunt of that). I'm always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I've stolen even that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years (Jenn, I love you and I'm sorry and you don't need to feel guilty for being the happiest of all people that I'm no longer doing this job). And the thing my ADHD hyperfocus has had the most difficulty with has been dividing my time between projects I'm incredibly passionate about and the ones I'm not so much and all the things I have to do as a studio head," Gunn shared in a statement. "So, yes, I will miss the people around me, and I will miss being the co-caretaker of these great characters, but I'm also incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking."

If you had any doubt that Gunn is excited to be back on the creative side of things 100% moving forward, look no further than Gunn's Instagram profile and how he drops that "strictly" into his profile title:

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