Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: creature commandos, man of tomorrow, peacemaker, Superman (2025)

DC Studios: Grillo Praises Gunn & Safran, Thanks Them for DCU "Gift"

Frank Grillo (Superman, Peacemaker) praised ex-DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, thanking them for the DCU opportunities he had.

If there was anyone who's grateful for everything for former DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, it's Frank Grillo, who's been able to play the bridge character Rick Flag, Sr. through several DC Universe projects from Warner Bros.: Superman (2025), its upcoming sequel Man of Tomorrow, HBO Max's Peacemaker, and the animated Creature Commandos. When we're first introduced to Grillo's character, he joins initially with Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) project to repurpose the incarcerated to do her unsavory deeds in Creature Commandos before going off in the Gunn film and assisting David Corenswet's Man of Steel. By the time we get to Peacemaker, which Grillo joined in season two, Rick is investigating portal technology that Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker (John Cena), stumbled upon while getting assistance from the incarcerated Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) on how the technology works, given his use during the aforementioned film, before banishing Chris to a realm without a means to return home in the season two (and likely series) finale. With the ousting of Gunn and Safran, Skydance CEO David Ellison tapped former Marvel producer and executive Jeremy Latcham to replace them as Grillo took to Instagram to support his former bosses.

Peacemaker and Superman Star Frank Grillo Show Support for former DC Studio Heads James Gunn and Peter Safran

With the caption, "Thank you for what has been and incredibly creative and fun journey brothers. Excited to see what we're doing next as you'll never ever rid yourselves of me. love you both immensely. thank you 🙏 @jamesgunn & #PeterSafran. ❤️❤️🥊" Grillo shared a video to offer his two cents.

I feel like now that the dust has settled a bit and every jerk-off with an Instagram handle has an opinion, I just wanted to publicly thank two of the finest men that I've met in this business in Peter Safran and James Gunn, two of the most loyal guys, two of the most passionate and loving and creative human beings that I've had the pleasure and the honor of getting to work with. Just an amazing experience with both of them, with everything from 'Creature Commandos' to 'Peacemaker' to 'Superman' and now 'Man of Tomorrow,' it's just been extraordinary. It's been a gift. These two gentlemen are an example of what class and what men are really capable of in Hollywood. Whether you like their movies or not is irrelevant to me, but on a personal level, there just aren't two better human beings that I've come across. I consider both of them dear, dear friends. I would even pick Peter up at the airport. Maybe not James, but Peter definitely. I want to thank you boys and I look forward to what we're gonna do next.

.

Superman, Creature Commandos, and Peacemaker are available on HBO Max. Gunn's Man of Tomorrow is slated for release on July 9th, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!