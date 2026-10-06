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DC Studios: James Gunn Confirms WBD, Skydance Reporting Lines Same

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that his and Peter Safran's reporting lines at Skydance are the same as Warner Bros. Discovery.

Article Summary James Gunn confirmed DC Studios’ reporting line under Skydance mirrors Warner Bros. Discovery: straight to the top CEOs.

Gunn clarified on social media that he and Peter Safran still answer directly to company leadership on DC Studios.

Skydance’s DC Studios page stresses a unified DCU spanning film, TV, animation, and gaming under one banner.

The company also distinguishes DC Studios from DC Comics, with comics operations still identified as part of WBD.

It's safe to say that the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger deal closing and Skydance Corporation kicking off its era are grabbing a ton of headlines this week – and will for weeks to come. One of the areas we've been following is where things are headed with James Gunn and Peter Safran, who were announced as Co-Chairmen of DC Studios on the newly merged company's CEO Business Leadership Team. Though it seemed clear at the time the press release went out, there are some wondering how their set-up with Skydance CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz compares with the set-up they had at Warner Bros. Discovery with David Zaslav regarding reporting lines. When asked on social media for a bit of clarification, Gunn confirmed that their answering line remains the same: directly to the big bosses.

Here's a look at Gunn's response, followed by a look at how Skydance is defining the DC Studios and DC Comics will play moving forward, as posted on the company's website:

DC Studios: DC Studios is committed to building a long-term creative architecture to realize the power and wonder of the DC Universe across ﬁlm, TV, animation and gaming under a single banner. Fueled by 85 trailblazing years of DC Comics, the Company is collaborating with key divisions throughout the WBD family – and innovative artists and storytellers from around the world – to bring DC's rich trove of powerful stories and globally beloved characters to life within a single unified DCU that spans every platform and medium worldwide. Kicked off last summer with James Gunn's acclaimed blockbuster Superman, the next chapter of this dynamic, all-new DCU will bring a range of stunning new characters and worlds to screens across the globe – from the intergalactic cops of Lanterns, to the chilling Gotham anti-hero of Clayface, to the compelling young hero at the heart of this summer's big-screen epic Supergirl – inviting fans and newcomers alike to experience a bold new vision of one of the biggest, most enduring and grandest stories ever told.

DC Comics: DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

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