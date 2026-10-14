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DC Studios: James Gunn on DCU Plans/Skydance: "David Knows Everything"

DC Studios' James Gunn offered some insights into his and Peter Safran's meetings with Skydance co-CEO David Ellison and how much Ellison knows about their DCU plans.

Article Summary DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are staying on under Skydance after the merger deal closed.

James Gunn says Skydance CEO David Ellison already knows the core DC Studios plan for the DCU.

Gunn reveals Ellison was eager to hear DCU secrets, including where the story goes after Man of Tomorrow.

The update eases speculation on Gunn and Safran, whose current DC Studios contracts run through April 2027.

Earlier this month, shortly after the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger deal closed and Skydance Corporation was born, word came down that James Gunn and Peter Safran would stay on board as Co-Chairs of DC Studios and would answer directly to Skydance CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz. The announcement put to rest months of rumors and speculation about Gunn and Safran's future (at least until April 2027, when their current contracts run out). Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter from the red carpet at the premiere of DC Studios' Clayface, Gunn offered some additional insights into their meetings with Ellison and how much of their DCU plans they laid out to him.

"David knows everything. We told David long ago. We went through everything that we had. Well, we didn't go through everything we had planned, but we went through what the basic plan was. And then when we sat down with him, when he first brought us in, you know, and said he wanted to continue with what we were doing, we told him. All he wanted to do is talk about what was happening, what were the secrets, where was the DCU going, what was going to happen from 'Man of Tomorrow' on."

At the Los Angeles premiere of 'Clayface,' James Gunn (@jamesgunn) says Skydance CEO David Ellison is in the know on #DCUniverse secrets and the future of the franchise. https://t.co/Q4oby8uVzP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 14, 2026

DC Studios: DC Studios is committed to building a long-term creative architecture to realize the power and wonder of the DC Universe across ﬁlm, TV, animation and gaming under a single banner. Fueled by 85 trailblazing years of DC Comics, the Company is collaborating with key divisions throughout the WBD family – and innovative artists and storytellers from around the world – to bring DC's rich trove of powerful stories and globally beloved characters to life within a single unified DCU that spans every platform and medium worldwide. Kicked off last summer with James Gunn's acclaimed blockbuster Superman, the next chapter of this dynamic, all-new DCU will bring a range of stunning new characters and worlds to screens across the globe – from the intergalactic cops of Lanterns, to the chilling Gotham anti-hero of Clayface, to the compelling young hero at the heart of this summer's big-screen epic Supergirl – inviting fans and newcomers alike to experience a bold new vision of one of the biggest, most enduring and grandest stories ever told.

DC Comics: DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

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