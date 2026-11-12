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DC Studios/Lanterns, South Park, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, SNL, Scrubs, Creature Commandos, Emily in Paris, Adults, DC Studios/Lanterns, and much more!

Article Summary DC Studios leads today's lineup with Lanterns Season 2 confusion, Gunn-Safran fallout, and fresh DCU speculation.

South Park dominates with "We Be Clubbin'" reviews, previews, and trailer coverage as Tweek dives into club life.

SNL checks in with John Mulaney read-thru updates and promos, while Scrubs delivers a key Dr. Jax introduction.

More TV and streaming highlights include Creature Commandos, Emily in Paris, Abbott Elementary, and AEW Dynamite.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, SNL, AEW Dynamite, Abbott Elementary, Scrubs, Avengers: Endgame, The American Heiress, Creature Commandos, Emily in Paris, Adults, DC Studios/Lanterns, DC Studios & The Duffer Brothers, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 12th, 2026:

South Park S29E05: "We Be Clubbin'": Heated Rivalry, Happy Ending

SNL Cast, Host John Mulaney Check In During Wednesday Night Read-Thru

South Park S29E05: "We Be Clubbin" Preview: Tweek's a "Club" Kid Now

Constantine 2 Director Is More "Hopeful" With The Regime Change

AEW Dynamite Preview: Full Gear Tensions Explode in Utah

Abbott Elementary S06E06: "Competition" Preview: Can Janine Step Up?

Scrubs Season 2: Here's Our Updated S02E08: "My Emergency" Preview

Smosh's Courtney Miller Discusses Werewolf IRL & Much More: Interview

Avengers Endgame: Encore Will Premiere On Disney+ November 13th

The American Heiress: Julianna Margulies Set to Lead New MGM+ Series

Creature Commandos: Miko Hamada (Not Danny Pudi) Voicing The Mummy

Emily in Paris: The Final Season Teaser Previews Closing Chapters

Adults: FX Networks Series Gets 16-Episode Season 3 Green Light

Scrubs S02E08 Set to Introduce Ed Quinn's Dr. Jax to Sacred Heart

SNL Promos: John Mulaney Just Wants to Promote; Druski Scores Big

DC Studios: Gunn-Safran Hit Piece Causes Lanterns Season 2 Confusion

South Park S29E05: "We Be Clubbin" Trailer: Tweek Hits The Club Scene

DC Studios Fallout: Could The Duffer Brothers Get a Crack at The DCU?

DC Studios, Law & Order: SVU, VisionQuest & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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