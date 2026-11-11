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DC Studios, Law & Order: SVU, VisionQuest & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: VisionQuest, Peacemaker, DC Studios, Law & Order: SVU, Lanterns, David Walliams/Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary DC Studios leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with James Gunn, Jim Lee, Skydance, and major franchise fallout.

VisionQuest, Peacemaker, and Lanterns fuel the superhero side with MCU teases and fresh DC Studios chatter.

Law & Order: SVU’s 600th episode, NCIS updates, and more headline the biggest TV previews and franchise beats.

Doctor Who, It: Welcome to Derry, Dig, and wrestling coverage round out a packed mix of TV news, reviews, and buzz.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: VisionQuest, Peacemaker, Bronson Reed, NCIS: New York, DC Studios, Law & Order: SVU, Best Medicine, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, It: Welcome to Derry, Dig, Lanterns, David Walliams/Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 11th, 2026:

Did VisionQuest Finale End Credits Scene Set Up "Avengers: Doomsday"?

Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift Coming To Apple TV On December 4th

Peacemaker Fans Have Their Hearts Broken by James Gunn's "Like"

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 5 Preview: Gibbs & Bishop Want Answer

Bronson Reed, Stuck in Saudi Arabia, Deserves a Heroic 40% Pay Cut

NCIS: New York S01E05: "True Love" Preview: Nick Confronts His Past

DC Studios Rumor Reaction: James Gunn Did Right by Jim Lee & DC Comics

Law & Order: SVU S28E06 Preview: Stabler Returns for 600th Episode

NCIS Season 24 Preview: Here's What's Ahead with S24E05: "Speechless"

Best Medicine Season 2 Ep. 7 Preview: You Say You Want a Revolution?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Composers on S02, Nintendo Dream

It: Welcome to Derry: "Misbehaving" Kids Get Pennywise: Bill Skarsgård

Chief of War: Morrison Discusses Apple TV Drama, Star Wars Future

WWE Raw Review: Jacob Fatu Returns as WarGames Takes Shape

Fuller House: Juan Pablo Di Pace Talks Sitcom Sequel, Versatility

Dig: Peacock Premieres Amy Poehler & Hugh Laurie-Starring Comedy

Lanterns Showrunner on Season 2 Chances Post-James Gunn & Peter Safran

David Walliams' Doctor Who Ep, Little Britain Gone From BBC iPlayer

DC Studios/Skydance Answering Lines Big Factor in Gunn-Safran Move

DC Studios Shocker, TWD & Paramount+/HBO Max: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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