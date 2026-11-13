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DC Studios, Marshals & Avatar: Seven Havens: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Marshals, Law & Order: SVU, Avatar: Seven Havens, School Spirits, DC Studios, Yellowjackets, Scrubs & more!

Article Summary DC Studios leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Frank Grillo praising Gunn and Safran, plus Gorilla Grodd buzz.

Marshals, Law & Order: SVU, Elsbeth, and 9-1-1 previews headline a packed roundup of must-watch TV updates.

Avatar: Seven Havens gets a major update, with Book 2 set for May 2027 and the animated saga ending with Book 4.

School Spirits, Yellowjackets, Scrubs, The Game Awards, and more round out a fast-moving mix of TV news and reviews.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Marshals, MP3, Law & Order: SVU, Elsbeth, 9-1-1, Eternally Yours, Avatar: Seven Havens, LOTR: The Rings of Power, School Spirits, DC Studios, The Game Awards, Yellowjackets, The People v. Gorilla Grodd, Scrubs, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 13th, 2026:

Dexter: Resurrection Late-Night Preview: S02E03: "Live Free and Die"

SNL Thursday Promos: Mulaney & Marshall Steal From The Best & More

Marshals: Nov. 22nd's S02E07: "Under the Influence" Images Released

MP3: Jessica McKenna & Zach Reino Discuss Making Dropout's New Series

AEW Dynamite Review: MCMG Wins the Series as Full Gear Erupts

Law & Order S26E06: "Do No Harm" Preview: A Med Student Mystery

Cupertino S01E07: "YUNGWOOD" Preview: Method Man Guest Stars

9-1-1: Nashville S02E05: "Ding-Dong-Ditch" Preview: Dispatch Tensions

Law & Order: SVU Episode 600 Preview: Stabler & Benson, Back Together

Elsbeth Season 4 Ep. 5: "All About Eats" Preview: A Hunger for Murder

Here's Your 9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 5: "Who's Your Daddy?" Preview

Eternally Yours S01E06 Preview: Will Jesse Tell Phyllis Everything?

Avatar: Seven Havens Book 2 Set for May 2027; Concluding with Book 4

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 E06 Preview: Back to School

LOTR: The Rings of Power: Tyroe Muhafidin on Theo's Visceral Moment

Eternally Yours Thoughts: Vampire Comedy Shows Serious Signs of Life

Why is No One Complaining AEW Booked FTR vs. MCMG 5 Times in a Row?

School Spirits S04: Manheim, Tilly, Dizzia Returning; 4 Join Cast

DC Studios: Grillo Praises Gunn & Safran, Thanks Them for DCU "Gift"

The Game Awards 2026 Set for Disney+ Livestream on December 10th

Yellowjackets Cast & More Shine During Final Season Premiere Event

DC Studios: Will "Gorilla Grodd" Be Another "Batgirl" Tax Write-Off?

Dig: Amy Poehler on Why Peacock Series Was Perfect Post Parks & Rec

Fine Young Cannibals' Roland Gift's Comic Based On His BBC Clash Drama

Scrubs: Zach Braff Tackles Seasons 8 & 9, Revival Continuity Questions

DC Studios/Lanterns, South Park, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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