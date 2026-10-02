Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, paramount

DC Studios: New Details on Gunn & Safran Reportedly Joining Skydance

Following an earlier report, new details on DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran reportedly sticking with Skydance post-merger have hit.

Article Summary DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are reportedly expected to remain with Skydance after the merger.

Deadline reports Gunn and Safran recently met with Skydance co-CEO David Ellison, and the meeting reportedly went well.

Warner Bros. film heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy are reportedly set to exit once the Paramount-Skydance-WBD deal closes.

Key questions remain over DC Studios oversight, including whether Gunn and Safran will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

Earlier today, reports hit that Warner Bros. film heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy would be exiting once the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger closes on Tuesday. In addition, it was reported that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran "will be invited to stay on at DC, at least initially" (though all parties involved have declined to comment on the reporting). Now, we have a brief update on the matter from Deadline Hollywood, which reports that Gunn and Safran met recently with Skydance co-CEO David Ellison about their future, and that "it went well." Once the deal closes on Tuesday, we should have a clearer picture of who's staying and who's going, and who will be answering to whom. The current rumbling is that Paramount Pictures co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein will oversee all film units post-merger. It will be interesting to see if that includes DC Studios and how much of a direct line to Ellison that Gunn and Safran will have moving forward.

Here's a look at the video that went out earlier today, announcing the merged company's new name (which Gunn shared on social media shortly after it went live):

What once was the peak, is now just the beginning," Ellison began his social media post, unveiling the new name for the post-merger company on Friday. "Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren't rewriting history — we're equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling. We chose this name for a few important reasons. First and foremost, as we bring Paramount and Warner Bros. together, we wanted to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic. Both have distinct identities, extraordinary legacies and brands that have resonated with audiences for generations. We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one. Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight."

Ellison continued, "We have big goals for Skydance, and we intend to pursue them with passion, imagination and a willingness to take smart risks. At the same time, we will honor what makes Paramount and Warner Bros. special — giving both studios the opportunity to grow, tell more great stories and bring those stories to even broader audiences around the world, powered by the scale and capabilities of Skydance. I couldn't be more excited about what we're going to build together."

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