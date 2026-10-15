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DC Studios' Peter Safran Updates Status of DCU Animated Series Slate

DC Studios' Peter Safran offered an update on Starfire, My Adventures with Green Lantern, DC Super Powers, Creature Commandos, and more.

Article Summary DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran says the animated slate is moving fast, with several series now creatively far along.

Creature Commandos Season 2, Mister Miracle, Starfire, My Adventures with Green Lantern, and DC Super Powers lead the push.

Safran says Joker: Laugh Riot is still early in development, with scripts in the works as DC Studios builds out animation.

New DC Studios updates spotlight a robust animated lineup after 2025 slate reveals and this summer’s added series announcements.

In February 2025, DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran rolled out major announcements and updates on its upcoming film and television slate. That included a look at three animated series in production from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, with Sam Register (who recently stepped down as head of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe) executive-producing: Starfire, My Adventures with Green Lantern, and DC Super Powers.

Earlier this summer, DC Studios struck again, announcing an animated series adaptation of Absolute Batman, as well as the anime Joker: Laugh Riot. Offering updates on a number of film and television fronts during an interview with IGN, Safran shared some very promising news on several of those series and where they are at in production – as well as Creature Commandos Season 2 and Mister Miracle.

After noting that Joker: Laugh Riot was in an early phase of development ("working on the scripts right now"), Safran offered a rundown of the animated series that are "really advanced": Creature Commandos Season 2, Mister Miracle, My Adventures with Green Lantern, Starfire, and DC Super Powers. "Those are all creatively way down the road. So, we're really excited because we love animation; we love the art form, and the fact that we're going to have such a robust slate coming out is fantastic," he added.

"My Adventures with Green Lantern": The animated series will follow high school student Jessica Cruz, whose life changes when "a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky" and chooses Cruz "to be its champion." Cruz's life gets even more complicated "when more debris from the Lanterns' ancient space war arrives – along with their alien foes." Jake Wyatt is executive producing, with Stephanie Gonzaga co-executive producing.

"DC Super Powers": The animated series takes place at the Alliance School for Heroes and focuses on new students Lightning, Flash, Plastic Man, Aquagirl, Green Lantern, and Terra – each enrolled to "level up their powers under the supervision of Principal Martian Manhunter, in the hopes of one day graduating and becoming the next generation of Earth's defenders." Matt Beans is executive producing, with Michael Chang serving as a supervising producer.

"Starfire": The animated series will tell the origin story of the title character, following her adventures after she uses "an ancient spaceship" she discovers on her home planet of Tamaran to escape her planet and explore the stars. Joining her on her new journey are "space biker Crush, plant-loving Fern, and the magical Princess Amethyst of Gemworld." Together, the group will "uncover the deepest reaches of the DC universe, save Space Dolphins, surf technicolor nebulas, and boldly soar into the unknown." Josie Campbell is executive producing, while Brianne Drouhard is a co-executive producer.

"Joker: Laugh Riot": Stemming from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, and SOLA Entertainment, Joker: Laugh Riot offers a very promising premise. When Batman is murdered, the Joker launches a ruthless crusade through Gotham's underworld to find the killer who took away his greatest adversary. But as his violent quest for answers pushes him closer to being a vigilante than a villain, Joker is forced to confront the truth that without Batman, he doesn't know who he is." Directed by Yasuhuro Aoki and executive-produced by Jim Krieg, the animated series is already hitting our radars in some very good ways.

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