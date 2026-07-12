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DC Studios/SDCC, Gen Z: Marvel/DC, AHS 13 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Helluva Boss, AHS 13, DC Studios/SDCC, Gen Z: Marvel/DC, The Rockford Files, Heartstopper Forever, and more!
Article Summary
- DC Studios and SDCC take center stage, with a sharp look at why a smaller Hall H presence makes strategic sense.
- Gen Z expectations for Marvel and DC Studios get the spotlight, with Iman Vellani weighing in on what fans want now.
- American Horror Story 13, Helluva Boss, and My Adventures with Superman lead a packed lineup of TV highlights.
- The Daily Dispatch also rounds up Heartstopper Forever, The Rockford Files, SNL, Pluribus, and more must-read updates.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Shards, Helluva Boss, My Adventures with Superman, The Vampire Lestat, SNL/SNL UK, Svengoolie, Pluribus, AHS 13, DC Studios/SDCC, Gen Z: Marvel/DC, The Rockford Files, Heartstopper Forever, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 12th, 2026:
The Shards: FX, Ryan Murphy's Bret Easton Ellis Adapt Gets New Key Art
Helluva Boss Shorts 13: Stolas Gets a Crash Course in Creative Writing
My Adventures with Superman S03E05: "The Death of Superman" Preview
The Vampire Lestat E05 Late-Night Thoughts: "New York" Sets The Stage
SNL Separation Anxiety: SNL UK Season 2 Changes, SNL Emmy Noms & More
BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown Looks at The Office, The Sopranos & More
Next Stop, Svengoolie Fans! "Village of the Giants"! TONIGHT on MeTV!
AEW Collision Preview: Hangman Returns, Three Titles on the Line
MLW Fusion Preview: Tonight, It's Shotzi vs. Kira & CMLL Pays a Visit
Pluribus: Wydra on Emmy Nom, Carol-Zosia Dynamic, Season 2 & More
Ryan Murphy Releases Official American Horror Story: 13 Coven Look
WWE SmackDown Review: The GOAT Baron Corbin Returns
DC Studios Not Having Huge SDCC/Hall H Presence Makes Perfect Sense
Tracker, Boston Blue, NCIS & More: Let's Talk CBS Premiere Week Dates
Gen Z Expects Better From Marvel Studios, DC Studios: Iman Vellani
The Rockford Files: David Boreanaz on Episode Count, Filming Approach
Heartstopper Forever Stars Believe Nick & Charlie Deserve a Sex Life
Heartstopper, Ariana Grande/AHS 13 & Boston Blue: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!