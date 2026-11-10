Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

DC Studios Shocker, TWD & Paramount+/HBO Max: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: DC Studios, NCIS, The Walking Dead, Paramount+/HBO Max, Ruben Gallego & AEW, Blade Runner 2099, and more!

Article Summary DC Studios leads the Daily Dispatch with James Gunn uncertainty, Jeremy Latcham rumors, and major franchise fallout.

New DC Studios speculation covers Wonder Woman, The Brave and the Bold, and why a new chief may lack past power.

Beyond DC Studios, the roundup hits NCIS, CIA, FBI, WWE Raw, and The Walking Dead's long-term AMC future.

Streaming and sci-fi updates include Paramount+/HBO Max plans, Blade Runner 2099's final trailer, and more.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: DC Studios, Line of Fire, NCIS, CIA, The Walking Dead, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, WWE Raw, FBI, St. Denis Medical, Paramount+/HBO Max, Svengoolie, Ruben Gallego & AEW, Blade Runner 2099, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 10th, 2026:

Will Trent Star Ramón Rodríguez Set to EP New ABC Crime Drama Series

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Examines "State Secrets": S02E06 Preview

Line of Fire S01E07: "Guest List" Sees Mike Testing a Theory: Preview

NCIS: Grab an Early Look at November 17th's S24E06: "Ride or Die"

Late Night DC Comics Gossip: James Gunn, Jeremy Latcham And Jim Lee

Why Skydance's New DC Studios Head Won't Have Gunn & Safran's Power

CIA S02E06: "Legacy" Preview: A Familiar Face Makes a Deadly Return

The Walking Dead Will Grow "Well Into the Future": AMC Global Media

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E02: Side Project Problems

WWE Raw Preview: Cody Rhodes, Mystery Partner, and New Champion

FBI Tracks a Radioactive Threat in S09E06: "Ultimatum": Our Preview

St. Denis Medical S03E02: "Is That a Dinosaur?": Ron Won't Be Babied

WWE Files for Spike Dudley, and The Chadster Approves

Paramount+/HBO Max Combo Streamer Launch Plans Set for Early 2027

Wonder Woman, Brave And The Bold; Is The Rumored DC Studios Plan Dead?

Svengoolie & The Sven Squad Light a Yule Log for "A Very Merry MeTV"

Ruben Gallego Sides with AEW as WWE Star Kane Enters Senate Chatter

Blade Runner 2099 Final Trailer: What Can Be Built, Can Be Destroyed

DC Studios: James Gunn Releases Statement, Future Involvement Unclear

James Gunn & Peter Safran Out at DC Studios; Jeremy Latcham Named

SNL & Druski, Cupertino, The Gilded Age & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!