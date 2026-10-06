Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

DC Studios/Skydance, Lanterns & Twisted Metal: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Daredevil: Born Again, Twisted Metal, Bluey, Star Trek, DC Studios, Creature Commandos, and more!

Article Summary DC Studios leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with major Skydance leadership news tied to James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Lanterns headlines the DC Studios updates, including fresh insight into the Green Lantern oath and John’s direction.

Creature Commandos joins the DC Studios spotlight as Sean Gunn teases Season 2 and Dean Lorey’s creative impact.

Beyond DC Studios, the roundup covers Daredevil: Born Again, Twisted Metal, Star Trek, Bluey, FBI, and more.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Line of Fire, CIA, FBI, Lanterns, Luke Cage, Daredevil: Born Again, Ryan Murphy, Twisted Metal, Bluey & Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Star Trek, DC Studios/Skydance, Creature Commandos, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, October 6th, 2026:

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Here's Our S02E01: "Betsy's Trust" Preview

Line of Fire Preview: Here's a Look at S01E03: "There Are Two Wolves"

CIA: Colin & Bill Are Back for Season 2! S02E01: "The Deep" Preview

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E09 Preview: The Gang Strikes Out

FBI Kicks Off Season 9 Tonight! Here's Our S09E01: "Rendition" Preview

Lanterns Team: "Remixing" the Green Lantern Oath "Felt Right" for John

The Batman: Part II – Matt Reeves Steps Away Due To Personal Reasons

Luke Cage: Mike Colter on His "Time Warp" Daredevil: Born Again Return

Ryan Murphy on Why His Vampire Series "Brides of Blood" Is Personal

Jermaine Fowler Reflects on Only Murders Season 5, Teases Barbershop

Twisted Metal: Why Not Spend the Halloween Season with Sweet Tooth?

Night of the Living Dead Getting Microdrama Adaptation From Room418

Saved by the Bell: Berkley, Ryan & McKeon Remember Dennis Haskins

Bluey Christmas-Themed Balloon Joins Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Star Trek: Nana Visitor, Denise Crosby & Todd Stashwick Share Memories

Man Of Tomorrow Isn't Out Yet, But James Gunn Is Writing His Next Film

James Gunn & Peter Safran Set as DC Studios Co-Chairmen for Skydance

Creature Commandos Star Sean Gunn on "Great" Season 2, Dean Lorey

Lanterns, DC Studios/DC Comics & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who And The Daily LITG, 5th Of October, 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!