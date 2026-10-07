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DC Studios/Skydance, NCIS, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: DC Studios/Skydance, SNL UK, NCIS, Shōgun, Star Trek/Kate Mulgrew, Tracker, Doctor Who, and much more!
Article Summary
- DC Studios leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch as James Gunn addresses Skydance reporting lines after the merger closes.
- Skydance’s Warner Bros.-Paramount merger fallout includes layoffs, DC Studios strategy shifts, and 2027 questions.
- NCIS dominates with previews for NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: New York, plus returning faces and fresh cases.
- Doctor Who, Shōgun, Star Trek, Tracker, and SNL UK round out a packed TV lineup with major updates and previews.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: NCIS: Origins, R.J. Decker, NCIS: New York, DC Studios/Skydance, SNL UK, NCIS, Best Medicine, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Rick and Morty, The X-Files, Shōgun, Star Trek/Kate Mulgrew, Tracker, Doctor Who, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 7th, 2026:
HBO Max & Paramount+ Merging; AI Will Help Make It Happen: Ellison
NCIS: Origins: Here's Your S03E01: "Don't You Forget About Me" Preview
R.J. Decker S02E04: "The Angler" Preview: A Surprise Family Reunion
NCIS: New York S01E01 Preview: LL Cool J's Sam Hanna Returns Tonight!
DC Studios: James Gunn Confirms WBD, Skydance Reporting Lines Same
SNL UK Host Danny Dyer Just Wants Dean & Shep to Feel at Home
NCIS Season 24 Episode 1 "Wayward Son" Preview: Guess Who's Back?
Best Medicine Preview: Here's a Look at S02E03: "Crate Expectations"
WWE Raw Review: Vaquer Seizes the Means of Production
Scarlett Holmes: Lucy Hale Set to Lead Roku's Sherlock Holmes Alt Take
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Sneak Peek: Needing to Feel Something Real
Rick and Morty Grow Mutant Mustaches For Movember's 2026 Campaign
Skydance Wastes No Time Warning of Layoffs, Changing WB Water Tower
Skydance Corp. Defines DC Studios & DC Comics Roles Moving Forward
The X-Files: Laurie Holden Reflects on Controversial Breakout Role
Shōgun Season 2 Production Wraps; FX Networks Shares BTS Video
Star Trek Franchise Could Be Facing "Significant Pause": Kate Mulgrew
Tracker S04E04: "Purification" Images, Overview Released; E02 Promo
Emmy Awards Now Has Exclusive Home at Prime Video Beginning 2027
Skydance Era Begins: Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Officially Closes
DC Studios/Skydance: Where Will Gunn & Safran Be After April 2027?
Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew Animated Series Set Late 2027/Early 2028
ARC Raiders & The Finals Tapped For Film and TV Adaptations
DC Studios/Skydance, Lanterns & Twisted Metal: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Doctor Who: RTD Changed My Mind About Billie Piper/Regeneration Move
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