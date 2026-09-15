Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dcu, lanterns

DC Studios Suffers From Game of Thrones Problem: HBO/HBO Max Exec

HBO & HBO Max Content Head Casey Bloys explained why DC Studios suffers from a "Game of Thrones" problem with its in-development projects.

Article Summary DC Studios TV slate is shifting as Lanterns surges, while Booster Gold, Waller, and Paradise Lost hit setbacks.

Some see DC Studios refocusing on movies, while others point to evolving DCU continuity behind the delays.

HBO boss Casey Bloys says DC Studios has a Game of Thrones problem: development reports get mistaken for greenlights.

Bloys stresses DC Studios is selective, praises Watchmen to Lanterns, and says only Gorilla Grodd is moving now.

When it comes to how the television/streaming side fits into DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU, we've seen HBO Max's animated series Creature Commandos given the top spot to open the door to their vision. After five episodes, we can safely say that HBO's Lanterns has lived up to the hype and then some. And just from what we know and have seen so far, The People vs. Gorilla Grodd looks to be something special. On the other hand, we've also had the disappointing news that the Booster Gold pilot script by David Jenkins (Our Flag Means Death) was passed on, and both Waller and the "Wonder Woman" prequel series, Paradise Lost, are reportedly on the development back burner.

While some see this as DC Studios reportedly looking to follow Marvel Studios by focusing more on theatrical releases, others see the delays as the result of a changing DCU continuity. The finale of Peacemaker Season 2 changed Waller's role moving forward, while the delay in getting a solo film for Wonder Woman off the ground may be a reason for shelving the historical prequel.

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood after Monday night's Emmy Awards, Casey Bloys, Chairman/CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, was asked about the shifting plans for the DCU's TV side and if it was part of a larger DCU reset. "You know what I would say about that? It's the same thing with Game of Thrones. People read about development, and they assume that those are greenlit shows, and they're development. And everybody knows that development is just that – you're trying things, you take big swings, not everything comes through," Bloys shared.

He continued, "I would say our track record in DC, from 'Watchmen' to 'Peacemaker' to 'Penguin' and now 'Lanterns,' is pretty good. We're very selective. We're careful about what we do; nothing has changed. You'll read about development, but focus on what we're greenlighting." Bloys also confirmed that there isn't anything currently in active development: "No, not right now, obviously you've got Gorilla Grodd, which I'm very happy about, doing something different, and I think it's a really fun idea. They just started shooting."

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