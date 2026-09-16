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DC Studios, The Pitt, Crystal Lake & Tracker: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Heated Rivalry, True Detective, DC Studios, The Pitt, Crystal Lake, Tracker, and much more!

Article Summary DC Studios leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with HBO/HBO Max weighing its growing slate and Game of Thrones-sized challenges.

James Gunn headlines the DC Studios chatter, from Maxwell Lord debate to fresh Peacemaker Season 3 speculation.

Beyond DC Studios, highlights include The Pitt filming update, Crystal Lake myth-busting, and Tracker teasing Russell Shaw.

Also on the lineup: Rick and Morty movie talk, True Detective Season 5 buzz, Heated Rivalry, and more TV news.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dexter: Resurrection, The White Lotus, Rick and Morty, James Gunn & Maxwell Lord, Heated Rivalry, Peacemaker, SNL UK, True Detective, South Park, DC Studios, The Pitt, Carrie, Crystal Lake, Tracker, Ghosts, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 16th, 2026:

Dexter: Resurrection S02 Images Spotlight Ritter, Stevens, Luna & Hall

The White Lotus Season 4 Set for First Half of 2027: "Nice Surprises

Rick and Morty: Zack Snyder Hasn't Given Up on Making Feature Film

Paramount Skydance, CA AG Bonta Set to Talk WBD Deal October 14-15

James Gunn, Maxwell Lord & Comics Fans Who Don't Know The Comics

RJ Decker Returns Tonight! S02E01: "The Point of Us Breaking" Preview

Heated Rivalry: HBO/HBO Max's Bloys "Thrilled" with Season 2 Scripts

Peacemaker Season 3? Is James Gunn Toying with Our Emotions?

SNL UK Host Jamie Demetriou's Nickname Game Is Sorely Lacking

True Detective: HBO/HBO Max Exec on Season 5, Cage News: "Stay Tuned"

South Park/America Has a Serious e-Bike Problem: New S29E01 Images

DC Studios Suffers From Game of Thrones Problem: HBO/HBO Max Exec

WWE Raw Review: Penta Falls Short in Mexico City Main Event

NCIS: New York Trailer: CBS Previews LL Cool J & Scott Caan-Starrer

Dropout Officially Releases Make Some Noise – Season 5 Trailer

Helluva Boss Season 3 Gets New Key Art Ahead of Show's October Return

Drunk History Is Back: Episode 1 Spotlights Madonna & MTV's VMAs

The Pitt S03: Ep. 8 Being Filmed; Hatosy Directed "Wonderful" Episode

The Celebrity Traitors Returns October 1st; Series 2 Trailer Released

Get Jiro Key Art Promotes Today's Special: Vengeance, Well-Done

The Diplomat Season 4 Official Trailer: Can Kate Stop the Bleeding?

Carrie Episode Titles: Here's a Look at Carrie White's Class Schedule

Crystal Lake Showrunner: No, Jason Isn't Eleven From "Stranger Things"

Slow Horses: Apple TV Renews Gary Oldman-Starrer for Season 8

Tracker: Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw Returns in a "Big Way": Hartley

Ghosts: The Possession of Button House Official Trailer Released

Buffy, South Park & Taylor Swift/Law & Order: SVU: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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