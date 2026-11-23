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DC Studios Thoughts, Supernatural & Best Medicine: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Supernatural, NCIS: New York, Elsbeth, Best Medicine, Blade Runner 2099, DC Studios, Jared Padalecki & more!

Article Summary DC Studios takes center stage with some tough-love commentary for Zack Snyder fans and a reality check on the road ahead.

Supernatural gets a Jared Padalecki check-in, with candid thoughts on when returning makes sense and when it doesn’t.

Best Medicine locks in its December 1 return, while NCIS: New York and Elsbeth line up new December episode previews.

Blade Runner 2099 drops three new sneak peeks as Scooby-Doo: Origins, Buffy, Tracker, and more fill out the TV mix.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Tracker, Marshals, Supernatural, NCIS: New York, Elsbeth, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Best Medicine, Scooby-Doo: Origins, Blade Runner 2099, DC Studios, Jared Padalecki, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 23rd, 2026:

Avengers: Doomsday – Hailee Steinfeld Will Return As Kate Bishop

Cupertino S01E06: "Harper" Rewind; S01E09 "Khalil & Luke" Preview

100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Preview: New Balloons & Floats!

Tracker S04E07: "That's the Job" Preview: Has Colter Met His Match?

The Gilded Age S04E04: "Good Taste" Preview: Agnes Is NOT Happy

Marshals S02E07: "Under the Influence" Preview: Cult of Personality

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki on Knowing When to Say When & Returning

NCIS: New York Returns in December: "The River" & "Statuario" Previews

Madden Star Nicolas Cage: I'm No Frank Caliendo; Caliendo Responds

Elsbeth Returns in December with Aduba, Daly: S04E07/S04E08 Previews

Elin Hilderbrand Novels 28 Summers & The Rumor Going to Series

New Buffy the Vampire Slayer Novel: What If Buffy Became a Vampire?

AEW Collision Review: White Joins a Three-Way Tie at the Top

Best Medicine Returns Dec. 1st: S02E09: "The Song Good-Bye" Preview

Scooby-Doo: Origins: Mckenna Grace Spent 2 Years Locking Down Daphne

Calling All Cosplayers: Jeopardy! Convention Set for May 2027

Blade Runner 2099: 3 New Yeoh & Schafer-Starring Sneak Peeks Released

DC Studios Thoughts: Tough Love Time for Zack Snyder & Comics Fans

Jared Padalecki Updates "Fire Country" Spinoff, CBS Medical Drama

Blade Runner 2099, Get Jiro, Cujo & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Cartoonist And Spitting Image Co-Creator, Peter Fluck, Dies Aged 85

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