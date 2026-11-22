Posted in: Comics, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc comics, dc studios, zack snyder

DC Studios Thoughts: Tough Love Time for Zack Snyder & Comics Fans

Since everyone's talking DC Studios, I wanted to offer a reality check to some DC Comics and Zack Snyder Fans on behalf of Television Fans.

Article Summary DC Studios chatter is drowning in rumors after James Gunn and Peter Safran’s exit, while TV keeps getting sidelined.

HBO’s Lanterns is poised to prove again that DC Studios wins bigger when TV serves viewers, not comics purists.

Zack Snyder fans can campaign all they want, but using old DC box office numbers ignores pandemic, strikes, and streaming fallout.

Snyderbronies didn’t just keep Zack Snyder in the DC Studios conversation; they helped make his era infamous for toxic fandom.

After having spent way too much time covering the Television landscape through way too many once-in-a-lifetime moments over the past 13 years, I will proudly say that my love for Television has become a bit "militant." During the COVID-19 global pandemic and lockdown, I watched as the industry rose to the occasion and did its part to make a brutally difficult time a bit easier to process. NBC's Saturday Night Live running "SNL@Home" episode. Doctor Who fans teaming up with the show's stars and creative teams for global online watch-alongs. Pedro Pascal joining the cast of Community and series creator Dan Harmon for an amazingly hysterical table read for an incredible cause. If you add SAG-AFTRA and WGA's industry-crippling strike against the AMPTP for better union contracts, and a Trump administration that hasn't exactly been looking to make nice-nice with any televised images that aren't positive or they can't control, you can see why I would a big fan. That's why I wanted to take a minute to take off my Bleeding Cool TV Editor hat and shift into "Angry TV Fan" mode to tackle some of the DC Studios stuff out there.

By now, pretty much the entire planet has heard the news. James Gunn and Peter Safran are out at Skydance's DC Studios, and Marvel Studios vet Jeremy Latcham is now heading things. But with so many of Gunn and Safran's DCU projects in various stages of either development or production, we've got a ton of rumors, theories, speculation, and steaming piles of misinformation being thrown all over the place. In the middle of it all, Television continues to get, for lack of a better phrase, disrespected. A little too much to my liking, to be honest – especially from Comics Fans who feel like Television owes them something, and a subsection of the Zack Snyder fandom that's apparently been living an alt-history life a little too long.

DC Comics Fans Need TV More Than TV Needs Comics Fans: Just like HBO's Watchmen and HBO Max's The Penguin, we're expecting HBO's Lanterns to do quite well when next year's Emmy Awards nominations are announced. Why? Because it's another example of how well a comic book adaptation can work for Television when you realize that making TV Fans happy is just as important (if not more) than trying to win over Comics Fans. And yet, I've seen Comics Fans attack the show for not being "comics enough" – like that's a bad thing. I want an adaptation that respects the core principles of the work it adapts while also offering something different. I want an adaptation that embraces the storytelling possibilities that Television has to offer, not just a high-priced motion comic.

And what would a "Comics TV Show" actually look like? I've seen a lot of Comics Fans bashing Lanterns, but once you scratch beneath the surface, good luck finding any five people who can agree on what a "Comics TV Show" should look like. That's why catering every decision you make to Comics Fans is a pointless exercise: you can never make them happy. Too many of them assume that the stories they love in the comics should just naturally translate to the small screen, but that's just not how things work. Comics storytelling and Television storytelling aren't interchangeable. Without trashing anyone, I will just say that I'm a huge fan of a certain Emmy Award-winning animated series, and I can't stand the comics spinoffs from it. But that's okay, because I know others really are into them. I don't need them to be "TV Comic Books."

"Snyderbronies" Need a Modern History Reminder: Just so there's no confusion. If you're a fan of Snyder's work and want to see him return to DC Studios to continue his vision, all power to you. I don't agree with you, but I respect your passion and commitment. You're not a "Snyderbrony." A "Snyderbrony" is someone who has an unhealthy level of personal investment in Snyder and his success, to the point where they actively sabotage other creators and their projects, and attack those on social media who dare not sign on to their "All Hail, Zack Snyder" mentality. Some of the most disingenuous bullshit I've been seeing lately from "Snyderbronies" is them posting box office numbers for 2013's Man of Steel (and Snyder's subsequent films) to compare with Gunn and Safran's DCU run (especially 2025's Superman). And yet, they seem to forget exactly what's gone down over the past 13 years that makes those kinds of comparisons, at best, a joke. Some examples:

COVID-19 Global Pandemic /Lockdown

SAG-AFTRA & WGA Strikes

The Financial Fallout From "The Great Streaming Wars"

A Ton of New Superhero Shows, Films & More – And The Backlash

Social Media Becoming a Toxic, Bot-Farm of Bought & Paid For Negativity

If your first reaction is to roll your eyes and write those off as "just excuses," do a one-minute Google search to see what the heads of a whole lot of theater chains had to say about how much damage the lockdown did to the theater business. And then, check out the number of layoffs and budget cuts that hit, and continue to hit, after the big streaming bubble burst.

"Snyderbronies" Made Zack Snyder's Run Infamous, Not Famous: When "Snyderbronies" brag that Snyder's works are still relevant and that their devotion made that possible, they're not exactly telling the whole story. To be clear, this isn't a slight against Snyder, his not-so-subtle BDSM imagery, or his heavy-handed Christ metaphors. To each their own. But "Snyderbronies" also made Snyder's work memorable by becoming the standard by which we judge righteously toxic fandoms. They will argue that they're "passionate," but that's a slap in the face to fandoms like Lucifer, Warrior Nun, and others who knew how to fight the good fight without shitting on others along the way. Hijacking social media conversations to pimp for a director's cut to be released, review-bombing and bashing projects simply because they didn't come from the mind of Snyder, and browbeating others online who don't drink the Kool-Aid will definitely get you and the work you're obsessing about remembered – just not in the way you might think. I will never understand why they didn't channel that energy into making Rebel Moon the franchise success Netflix hoped for, or into helping Snyder find a distributor for his new film.

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