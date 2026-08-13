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DC Studios Ups & Downs: Lanterns, Waller & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Mister Miracle, Neagley, Waller/Paradise Lost, AHS 13, Lanterns, Always Sunny, X-Men '97, SNL UK, and more!

Article Summary Lanterns leads today’s DC Studios watch with new Season 1 Episode 1 images, a podcast trailer, and a Hal Jordan teaser.

DC drama keeps building as Waller and Wonder Woman prequel Paradise Lost face fresh questions about their status.

Mister Miracle adds a key DC connection, with Tom King confirming Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner will appear.

Beyond Lanterns, today’s TV lineup includes Neagley, Always Sunny, AHS 13, X-Men ’97, SNL UK, and more.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Mister Miracle, Heated Rivalry, The Traitors, Waller/Paradise Lost, AHS 13, The Paper, Lanterns, Always Sunny, Neagley, Primal, The Mighty Nein, Star Wars: Visions, Eyes of Wakanda, Adults, X-Men '97, SNL UK, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 13th, 2026:

Wednesday: Anthony Michael Hall on Burton Reunion, Comedy & More

Mister Miracle: Tom King on Nathan Fillion/Guy Gardner Joining Series

Are Heated Rivalry Seasons 2 & 3 Being Filmed Back-to-Back?

Marshals Season 2: Richardson Joins Cast; Lindholm Gets Expanded Role

The Ark Season 3: Check Out Our Updated S03E03: "The One" Preview

Eternally Yours: Port & Wiseman Tease Premiere Twist, Ghosts Crossover

Strike Force: Soffer, Olmstead Developing Crime Drama Series for CBS

AEW Dynamite Preview: Continental Cup, TNT Title on the Line

Netflix Eyeing The Lincoln Lawyer Spinoff with Cobie Smulders: Report

The Traitors: New Blood Introduces This Season's All-Civilian Cast

Are Waller, "Wonder Woman" Prequel Series Paradise Lost In Trouble?

Mister Miracle: Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner Set to Appear: Tom King

AHS 13: Tate-Kai Scene for Peters, Musical Number for Lange & More

Dropout Announces Dimension 20: Toylight Premiering September 16

The Paper Season 2 Official Trailer: Can They Build on Their Success?

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 1 Images, Official Podcast Trailer Released

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 Teaser: Mac's Sleepover Plans

Lanterns Spotlights Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan in New Teaser, Poster

Neagley Official Trailer: She's Really Good at This Kind of "Stuff"

Emmys Honor Primal, The Mighty Nein, Star Wars: Visions & "Wakanda"

Dang! EP Mike Schur's Animated Series Gets Official Netflix Trailer

Adults Season 2 Trailer: Secret Friend Groups, Worst Accents & More

X-Men '97: Zann on When Cast Realized Series Was Something Special

SNL UK Season 2 Set for Sept. 12th Start; 11 OG Cast Members Returning

My Adventures with Superman, Doctor Who, Lanterns: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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